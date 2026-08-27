Priscilla Ojo celebrated her son Rakeem's first birthday on Instagram, sharing his face publicly for the first time

Chioma Adeleke's birthday comment on the post racked up over 34k likes, surprising fans who noted she rarely reacts to celebrity content

Fans then dug up Sophia Momodu's comment on the same post, sparking a comparison between the two responses

Priscilla Ojo's son Rakeem turned one, and the internet has not stopped talking since she made the announcement.

The social media influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo shared her son's face publicly for the first time on Monday, 24 August 2026, using the occasion of his first birthday to post a private tribute on Instagram.

Sophia Momodu’s comment on Priscilla Ojo’s son gets renewed attention from fans. Credit: @sophiamomodu, @chefchi

Source: Instagram

The photos drew thousands of reactions within hours.

In her caption, Priscilla reflected on how fast the year had gone, describing Rakeem as "the most cheeky, happy, cleverest little pumpkin" whose personality lights up every room. She spoke about 365 days of cuddles, watching him grow into a curious and joyful little boy, and closed with prayers for his health, purpose, and continued happiness. "You are our greatest answered prayer. Happy 1st Birthday our sunshine, we love you endlessly," she wrote.

Chioma's Comment Sets Off a Frenzy

What gave the post an unexpected second life was a comment from Chioma Adeleke, wife of music star Davido. Known for rarely engaging with celebrity content on social media, Chioma left a warm message that fans were not expecting:

"He is so cute, my God 😍😍😍😍!! Happy birthday to him, may God always protect him and he will continue to be a source of happiness to you all! Amen."

The comment quickly gathered over 34,000 likes and counting, with Chioma's supporters celebrating the gesture enthusiastically. Many pointed to the volume of likes as a sign of the love and goodwill she commands online, with fans bragging about what they called "Chioma carry grace."

Sophia Momodu and Chioma Adeleke’s comments on Priscilla Ojo’s son have fans talking. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu's Comment Draws Comparison

With Chioma's response dominating the conversation, attention soon shifted to another familiar name in the comments section. Davido's first babymama, Sophia Momodu, who had reportedly visited baby Rakeem when he was around three months old, also left a comment on the birthday post.

Her comment appeared just beneath Chioma's, which placed both responses side by side in a way that made comparisons inevitable.

The businesswoman wrote: "Happy birthday bay boyyyy."

Fans were quick to note the contrast in engagement, pointing out that Sophia's comment received significantly fewer likes than Chioma's.

The juxtaposition sparked a wave of reactions online, with Chioma's supporters using the moment to celebrate their favourite, while others simply marvelled at how the comment section had become a talking point of its own.

See the two comments between the two women:

Priscilla fires back at Lizzy Anjorin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that actress Lizzy Anjorin and actress Iyabo Ojo had once again sparked attention online following a social media clash involving Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

Anjorin criticised Iyabo Ojo over her attendance at Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri, alleging that the actress took her daughter, Priscilla, to the event without an invitation.

Lizzy also questioned why the mother-and-daughter duo attended the ceremony and suggested that financial motives might have influenced their decision to travel for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng