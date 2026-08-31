Rafael Leao Sends Message to Victor Osimhen After Joining Galatasaray

Galatasaray completed the permanent signing of Portuguese winger Rafael Leao from AC Milan ahead of the new season

Leao spent seven years at AC Milan before choosing the Turkish champions over interest from Premier League and Saudi clubs

Victor Osimhen welcomed his former Italian rival to Galatasaray after both featured in a win over Goztepe

Galatasaray have secured the permanent transfer of Rafael Leao from AC Milan, adding the Portugal international to an already formidable attacking unit as the Turkish Super League champions prepare for the new season.

The 25-year-old winger, who spent seven seasons at San Siro, had drawn interest from clubs in the Premier League and Saudi Arabia before committing to Galatasaray.

Rafael Leao and Victor after Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Goztepe. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

His arrival bolsters a front line that already includes Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sané and Yunus Akgün.

Leao outlines his ambitions at Galatasaray

Speaking to GS TV after completing his move, Leao made clear what he expects to deliver and what drew him to the club.

“Galatasaray is a very big club. They were champions last season. I am here to win championships and to give the fans this feeling. There is already a great team, and a very great team is being built,” he said.

“I want to contribute to this. I thank our fans very much. It's a wonderful feeling. I want to tell them that I want to both give them enjoyment and contribute with my goals and assists. That's why I'm very happy to be with them.”

The signing also brings together two players who built a fierce rivalry during their time in Serie A. Leao was a key figure at AC Milan while Osimhen led the attack for Napoli, with the two sides regularly competing at the top of the Italian top flight.

Their relationship has now shifted from rivalry to partnership. As noted by EuroFoot, Osimhen acknowledged Leao's arrival by describing him as a "good superstar" after the pair celebrated together following Galatasaray's victory over Goztepe, suggesting the transition from opponents to teammates has begun smoothly.

With Leao now on board alongside Osimhen, Sané and Akgün, Galatasaray have assembled one of the most talked-about attacking lines in European football heading into the new campaign.

Buruk praised Osimhen’s winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk praised Victor Osimhen after the striker scored the winner for Galatasaray over Goztepe.

The manager claimed that the forward is getting more chances in the box, a situation that is expected to improve with the arrival of Leao.

Source: Legit.ng