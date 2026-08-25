Bambam revealed she enrolled her daughters in a tailoring and fashion academy, sharing her excitement about the decision

The reality star spoke passionately about how parents from her generation were discouraged from pursuing creative careers

Her comments on raising children with practical skills sparked strong reactions from fans and followers online

Reality star and actress Bambam has sparked conversation after revealing she enrolled her daughters in a tailoring academy, describing the experience as one of the best decisions she has made as a mother.

In a video shared on Monday, August 25, 2026, Bambam spoke during what appeared to be an interview-style session at a vibrant fashion and tailoring academy. She gushed about how much her children enjoyed the programme and the knowledge they walked away with.

Former reality star Bambam shares how her daughter spent their summer holiday. Credit: bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

"I am more than excited knowing that my kids have knowledge in tailoring," she said.

Bambam on Raising Creative Children

Bambam went further to reflect on how differently she was raised, noting that her generation was actively discouraged from pursuing vocational or creative paths. She recalled that ambitions in fashion, the arts, or tailoring were rarely taken seriously by parents in that era.

"Back in the days, parents would never allow us to learn, or if you say our ambition is to become a fashion designer, or an artist, or an actor, or a tailor, it was never a thing," she said. "All those going to school and learning chemistry, mathematics, and physics — ask me what I'm using chemistry or physics for."

Her words resonated with many who grew up facing similar restrictions, and the clip quickly gained traction online.

Bambam sparks reactions with her parental choices for daughters. Credit: bammybestowed.

Source: Instagram

Watch Bambam talk about enrolling her daughters in the tailoring academy:

Fans React to Bambam's Parenting Choice

The video drew a wave of responses from people who either related to her experience or weighed in on what the decision means for a new generation of children on X.

@jimapearlclothings commented:

"A lot of parents saw it as a distraction, my father never allowed me, I had to force my way and pay from my pocket."

@zinny.o wrote:

"Am telling you wetin we use chemistry do 🫠🫠 am happy for this our new generation mums ❤️😍😍"

@LilyjoeBae said: "That's a good start."

@HarrowvicKob shared: "One of the reason why the children of rich will keep on getting richer and children of the poor more poorer."

Bambam's estranged hubby Teddy A shares cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teddy A shared a post with lovely pictures on his Instagram page amid Bambam’s name change across her social media bios.

The couple had been rumoured to have gone their separate ways as they continued to share solo posts.

What he wrote in the caption of the post got many talking, with fans dragging him and advising him to be more mature.

Source: Legit.ng