Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji shared a funny video with his triplets, the Etas, on Instagram on Thursday, August 27, 2026

The actor pretended to assign his triplets film roles and warned them they would not get paid if they misbehaved on set

Colleagues and fans flooded the comment section with gushing reactions to the adorable clip

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has sent fans into a frenzy after posting a comedy video featuring his triplet sons, affectionately known as Eta.

In the clip shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, 27 August 2026, Adedimeji was outside his home with the three boys seated in their stroller. In classic director fashion, he began addressing them as though they were cast members preparing to step onto a film set.

Reactions as Lateef Adedimeji gives triplets hilarious movie roles, fans gush over their cuteness. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

He demanded that all three get "on a straight line" and proceeded to assign each of them a role in an imaginary production. He made it abundantly clear that they were heading to a movie location and that proper order was non-negotiable.

Lateef Adedimeji warns triplets on pay

The funniest moment came when the actor issued a firm warning: if they gave him trouble or failed to deliver on set, they would not be collecting any money for their roles. The threat, delivered with a straight face, drew laughter from people present with the family.

Lateef Adedimeji takes his triplets out and shares video. Photo credit@lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Adedimeji then broke into a little dance to demonstrate the exact movement he wanted from each child. He called out the first boy, then instructed Rakeem to follow, with Raheem next in line. The clip ended with the actor pushing the stroller down the road, having wrapped up his impromptu casting session.

The video quickly caught the attention of his colleagues and loyal fans, who packed the comments with warm and witty responses.

Here is the Instagram video of Lateef Adedimeji and his triplets practicing their movie roles below:

What fans said about Lateef Adedimeji's video

@etinosaofficial wrote:

"Awwwwwww so adorable Ọmọ l'amọ́wó ìrẹ."

@topeolowoniyan commented:

"Move to where na"

@alaga_igbeyawoaladun shared:

"God i use this precious seeds as point of prayer for all Ttc mom. U wll carry ur bundle of joy ijn"

@mo_bimpe replied:

"Stop stressing my babies sha"

@c_e_cilia00 added:

"Your joy shall be forever iya ETA & Baba ETA @mo_bimpe @adedimejilateef in Jesus name"

Lateef shares secret of winning wife's heart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Lateef Adedimeji shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021. According to Lateef, the secret was simple: he advised people to marry their friends.

Source: Legit.ng