Regina Daniels' mother, Rita, reshared a video of herself dancing to gospel music on Instagram on Friday, August 28, 2026

Regina Daniels has been absent from social media for weeks, with her last Instagram post dating back to July 8, 2026

Concerned fans flooded Rita Daniels' comment section asking about Regina's well-being

Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, reposted a video of herself dancing to gospel songs on Instagram on Friday, August 28, 2026, prompting concern from fans worried about her daughter's prolonged absence from social media.

The clip, reshared on Rita's Instagram story, showed the veteran actress and filmmaker in a cheerful mood, dancing and posing in a bedroom setting. While the post itself carried no specific message, the timing caught the attention of Regina's loyal fanbase.

Concerned fans questioned Regina Daniels' mother Rita about her well-being. Credit: ritadaniels/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels, who is widely followed for her regular updates, has been unusually quiet online. Her last post on Instagram was on July 8, 2026, leaving fans with weeks of silence and growing speculation about her well-being.

Many followers took to Rita's comment section, treating the post as an opportunity to reach out to the family and send messages of support to the younger actress.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels’ mother broke her silence on a disturbing prophecy about the actress and her grandsons.

Regina Daniels' mother's recent post draws reactions from fans. Credit: rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

The video Regina Daniels' mother reshared on her Instagram story is below:

Fans React to Rita Daniels' Post

Here are some of the comments from concerned followers on Instagram:

@ofadaasorock wrote:

"Maam hope regina is ok? I havent been seeing her online. My prayers re with her"

@agnestitanji commented:

"Beautiful moma please hope my baby girl Gina is Ok"

@chisomlovethesomchi said:

"Pls tell Gina we love her mama,and our prayers are always with her,she should stay strong and safe and be fine especially for me I love you big G @regina.daniels"

@reginal_daniels_daughter shared:

"Mummy with vibes 😍, M sending my fav @regina.daniels hugs, prayers and love😍, she is loved and I don't take her for granted,will still be here when she posts"

@suacybless wrote:

"Ma hope your daughter is sha cause have not been seeing her online like b4❤️"

@vivica.a.fox commented:

"Mama your ageing backward please where is my baby Gina"

@rebekaaklassou19 added:

"Mum we miss gina.i Fink she is very well."

Rita Daniels has not publicly addressed her daughter's social media absence, and Regina has yet to reappear online or explain the extended break.

Regina Daniels marks sons' birthdays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated her sons, Munir and Khalifa, on their 6th and 4th birthdays.

The actress organised the celebration on July 3, 2026, amid her estranged relationship with her husband Ned Nwoko, who had marked the occasion without her on June 29, 2026.

During her event, Regina distributed packaged food and gifts to children who came to celebrate while expressing immense appreciation to her mother for being her biggest motivation.

Source: Legit.ng