A video of Omowunmi, daughter of late singer St. Janet, surfaced online showing her stepping onto a stage for the very first time

The emotional moment came on the same day her mother was buried in Abeokuta on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Fans online were divided over whether Omowunmi should follow in her late mother's footsteps

A heartfelt and emotional video has surfaced online showing Omowunmi, one of the daughters of late Nigerian singer St. Janet, performing on stage just hours after her mother was laid to rest.

St. Janet passed away after a brief illness and was buried in Abeokuta on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, with mourners gathering to bid the beloved singer a tearful farewell. The same day, a video began circulating on Instagram that stopped many viewers in their tracks.

Reactions as St. Janet's daughter steps on stage for the first time after mum's burial. Photo credit@stjanet1

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Omowunmi took to the stage for what appeared to be her very first public performance, stepping into a role her mother filled with passion throughout her career. Those who shared the video described it as an inspiring moment, writing that "a good legacy never dies" and expressing hope that Omowunmi would be guided as she walks in her mother's footsteps.

St. Janet continues trending after her demise. Photo credit@stjanet1

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram video of St Janet's daughter performing after her mother's burial below:

Fans react to Omowunmi's stage debut

The video quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with opinions split sharply between those moved by her courage and those who questioned whether she was ready.

@prof_tabitha commented:

"She's got a good voice; training will put her on track"

@B_bele wrote:

"With time, she'll blend in. I can see it in her she's just trying to be okay and cope with the loss of her mom"

@Food_palace_001 added:

"you have to understand she's not going through a lot at the moment, she can't fully perform"

Not everyone was as sympathetic. Some users were more pointed in their responses.

@olori_dele said:

"Na by force to follow your mama career. Pick another thing no vex."

@sisimope asked:

"Who dey deceive am? Or after every performance she no dey evaluate herself?"

@awesomedishessss questioned:

"Why is the lady backing the stage???"

@tiwatem_clothing simply dropped a string of laughing emojis, adding:

"I am just passing oooo, make nobody judge me."

Whatever the verdict on her performance, many viewers acknowledged that Omowunmi was navigating grief in public, attempting to honour her mother's memory at one of the most difficult moments of her life.

Why St. Janet dumped gospel music

Legit.ng had reported that a backup singer, Suko, who worked closely with the late singer Saint Janet for more than 25 years, shed light on the circumstances that influenced her dramatic shift in musical direction.

According to Suko, Saint Janet began her career performing gospel Juju music and would rehearse at a Celestial Church before eventually moving away from the genre.

He recalled that a turning point came during a wedding ceremony, where Saint Janet reportedly noticed a significant difference in the financial rewards and demand for her music. Suko said the new, more explicit style attracted more bookings and generated considerably more money than her gospel performances.

The revelation offers insight into the journey of the late singer, whose musical style later became a defining part of her career and public identity.

Source: Legit.ng