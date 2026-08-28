Funke Akindele and ex-husband JJC Skillz were spotted on holiday in Paris with their twin sons on August 26, 2026

A fan named Adeleke questioned the actress on Snapchat about why she always covers the twins' faces in her posts

Funke Akindele fired back with a sharp, witty response that left fans in stitches across social media

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele had a cheeky but firm answer ready when a curious fan decided to probe her parenting choices online.

The drama began after Funke Akindele shared videos on Snapchat on Friday, August 28, 2026, showing herself and her ex-husband, JJC Skillz, enjoying a holiday in Paris with their twin boys.

Funke Akindele replies to fan asking why she keeps her children’s faces private during family outing in Paris. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The clips came days after the former couple were photographed together at an indoor arcade before strolling through the French capital on Wednesday, August 26.

JJC Skillz was seen affectionately addressing Akindele as "Mama beji" during the outing, and fans widely praised the pair for maintaining a healthy co-parenting dynamic since their separation in 2022.

However, not everyone was focused on the warm reunion.

A fan by the name Adeleke noticed that the children's faces were obscured in the footage and decided to ask the actress directly.

"Why do you keep hiding your children's face?" Adeleke wrote.

Funke Akindele did not hesitate. Rather than offering a lengthy explanation, the Box Office billionaire delivered a deadpan, no-nonsense response rooted in Nigerian classroom humour.

"because Y has a long tail and 2 branches," she replied, referencing the classic way Nigerian teachers once dismissed children who asked unnecessary questions.

The reply sent fans into a frenzy, with many celebrating her wit and others pointing out that the message behind it was clear: her children's privacy is not up for public debate.

Check out Funke Akindele's post below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's response

Here are some of the reactions from the actress's fans on social media below:

@partypacks_solution1 commented:

"Best response 😂"

@abokiph wrote:

"Wetin concern people with the faces of their children? Over sabi Nigerians"

@strandsbyabiola.ngbackup reacted:

"Perfect response. I love it. As una no gree get Sense"

@necheremifedili said:

"😂😂😂😂 so you will tell her that her twins no resemble the husband"

@tobiwilcox_ shared:

"Lovely response 😂😂"

@s.i.j.i.b.o.m.i wrote:

"😂😂 I just imagine how she said it before typing it. Una no for mind una business for this county. At the right time we will see their cute faces"

@cdx2online added:

"Y has two branches and a long tail 😂"

Funke Akindele shares response after fan questions her privacy around her children’s faces. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Tolu Fagbure speaks about Funke Akindele's craft

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolu Fagbure sparked reactions online after sharing his candid views on some prominent actors in the Nigerian movie industry during a podcast discussion about Nollywood.

While speaking about the industry and the performances of some of its notable stars, Fagbure shared his opinions on actors including Itele, Mercy Aigbe, and Funke Akindele.

His comments quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many viewers weighing in on the points he raised.

Source: Legit.ng