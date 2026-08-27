Kenyan musician Edgar, popularly known as Stoopid Boy, passed away on August 27, 2026, shocking fans across the country

Stoopid Boy rose to prominence with his 2024 hit 'G Baga Jat,' a track closely tied to the rise of Kenya's Arbantone sound

News of his death flooded social media timelines, with Kenyans pouring out grief and tributes for the artist

Kenyan musician Edgar, widely recognised by his stage name Stoopid Boy, has died, leaving fans and the local music community in mourning.

His passing was confirmed on August 27, 2026, though the full circumstances surrounding his death had not been disclosed at the time news broke.

Heartbreak in Kenya as popular musician Stoopid Boy reportedly dies. Credit: Stoopid Boy

Source: Instagram

Stoopid Boy made his name in Kenya's urban music scene through his breakout track "G Baga Jat," also known as "G Bag Na Jug."

Released in 2024, the song became one of the defining anthems associated with the rise of Arbantone, a distinctly Kenyan urban sound that captured the imagination of young listeners across the country.

Stoopid Boy's Place in Kenya's Arbantone Scene

Beyond the original release, the track earned him considerable praise when he participated in a Christopher Birch riddim challenge.

Online audiences widely regarded his entry as one of the standout performances in the challenge, which also featured Maandy, Mejja and YBW Smith.

The song's popularity only grew when established artists including Mejja, Breeder LW, Gody Tennor and Spoiler collaborated on a remix, cementing Stoopid Boy's place within the Kenyan digital music conversation.

His appeal extended beyond music. He had cultivated a loyal following through content that resonated with everyday Kenyan life, earning a recognisable presence in the country's online spaces.

A video shared on Instagram by Oga Obinna captured the raw emotion that swept through those closest to the artist following the news.

Fans React to Stoopid Boy's Death

The grief that followed the announcement was immediate and widespread, with tributes pouring across social media platforms.

Many fans described feeling blindsided by the loss.

@grafixx_ent wrote:

"I knew a day and time like this will one day come coz I have met him many times in Embakasi (makuti) area very drunk early in the morning, Meaning he was going thru alot but had no shoulder to lean on😢,May his soul rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️🙌"

@sonkericoda commented:

"Depression is the source of everything."

@brontehmiller said:

"What about the kids mahn 😢."

@owenjayden15 wrote:

"Wanauliza Niko wapi Niko Binguni 😢😢😢 rest in peace 🕊️🕊️ champion 😭😭😭😭😭"

@stacey_opiyo shared:

"Fame is Cancer on its own."

@biden_wales reacted:

"MEN ARE GOING THROUGH ALOT R.I.P CHAMP😮"

Kenyan singer Stoopid Boy reportedly dies, tributes pour in. Credit: Stoopid Boy

Source: Instagram

Autopsy exposes cause of Destiny Boy's death

Legit.ng also reported that an autopsy report revealing the cause of Destiny Boy's death was made public.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the singer's autopsy revealed harmful levels of tramadol and its metabolites, as well as methamphetamine, in the deceased’s body.

The report concluded that the cause of death was “aspiration pneumonitis resulting from the ingestion of these toxic substances.”

"Sebi some Alfas came out and said it was Babalawo that used him. Time for lawsuits," a netizen said in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng