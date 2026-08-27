G100 scheduled the First Summit of Key Stakeholders of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties for Monday, August 31, 2026, at the Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja

Six opposition parties, including PDP, ADC, NDC and SDP, were consulted ahead of the summit aimed at building cooperation before the 2027 elections

The summit will consider establishing five specialised Working Groups to develop agreements giving formal structure to opposition cooperation

The G100 has announced it will host the First Summit of Key Stakeholders of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties on Monday, August 31, at the Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja, bringing together the leadership of six principal opposition parties to begin formal negotiations on working together ahead of the 2027 general election.

The summit will proceed under the theme "A Framework for Opposition Cooperation and Coordination," with delegations from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Peoples Movement (APM), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) expected to attend from 10:00 a.m.

The G100 is hosting the First Summit of Key Stakeholders of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties on August 31, 2026, at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja. Photo credit: @atiku/@PeterObi/@yelesowore

Source: Twitter

What led to the summit

The G100 had, on Sunday, August 2, 2026, published a document titled the Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition, after which it spent several weeks in direct talks with leaders of the six parties.

Those consultations produced a shared briefing identifying areas of agreement among the parties while acknowledging their separate histories and political identities.

A central thread running through the consultations was a shared recognition of the need for a credible and competitive democratic opposition, and a readiness to confront the hard questions that genuine cooperation before 2027 would demand.

Salihu Moh. Lukman, signing on behalf of the G100, said in a statement sighted by Legit.ng, dated Thursday, August 27: "Cooperation does not require any party to disappear into another.

The first question before party leaders is not who leads the ticket. It is what we are, together, prepared to do for this country."

What the summit will decide

The summit is not designed to settle questions of presidential candidacy or the precise shape of any eventual alliance in a single sitting. Its immediate goal is to establish a formal structure through which those questions can be negotiated collectively, transparently and in good faith.

On Monday, August 31, 2026, the G100 will host a summit at the Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja, with leaders from six opposition parties. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Among the proposals before the summit is the creation of five specialised Working Groups that, subject to the decisions of the participating parties, would be given four weeks to develop the key documents and agreements needed to give institutional form to any opposition cooperation.

Expected attendees include the national chairmen, party leaders and members of the National Working Committees of each of the six parties, as well as their presidential candidates and running mates, and G100 signatories alongside members of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives.

Each party delegation is expected to include a broad range of leaders and stakeholders beyond the principal party figures, ensuring that deliberations draw on wider political experience and perspectives.

The G100 clarified that it is participating as a facilitator and observer only, and that any decisions reached at the summit will remain the responsibility of the parties themselves, with no interference in their constitutional authority or internal decision-making structures.

2027 election: INEC, NDC dragged to court

Previously, Legit,.ng reported that businessman and politician Pratt Tunde took legal action at the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging what he described as the secret replacement of his name as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Lagos Mainland federal constituency ahead of the 2027 elections.

Pratt claimed he won the NDC primary held on May 29, 2026, an exercise he said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored and certified. He alleged that the NDC leadership subsequently removed his name and replaced it with that of one Tunji Sanni, without his knowledge or consent.

Source: Legit.ng