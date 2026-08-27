The US Department of State has outlined four passport service options for Americans travelling, each suited to different timelines

Applicants travelling in less than six weeks can choose expedited service but must pay an extra $60 (over N97,000) fee on top of the standard application cost

Mailing times of up to two weeks are not included in processing estimates, and faster shipping options are available at an extra cost

The US Department of State has published guidance on how Americans can obtain their passports quickly, offering four service options depending on how soon a traveller needs to depart.

The information is available on the State Department's official travel website and advises applicants to account for total processing time, including mailing periods, before booking any travel.

US explains how to get your American passport fast. Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

US passport: Difference between expedited vs routine

For travellers departing within six weeks of submitting their application, the expedited option is the recommended route.

This service takes between two and three weeks to process, though that estimate does not cover mailing time, which can add up to two further weeks.

Applicants choosing this path must pay a $60 (approximately ₦97,800) expedite fee on top of whatever standard application fee applies to their situation. Expedited applications can be submitted at an acceptance facility, or eligible applicants may renew by mail.

Those with more time before travel, specifically six weeks or beyond from the date of submission, can opt for routine service.

Routine processing takes between four and six weeks, again excluding mailing time. First-time applicants and parents applying on behalf of children under 16 must go through an acceptance facility. Those eligible to renew have the added flexibility of doing so online or by mail.

US passport: Faster shipping can reduce wait

Regardless of which processing tier an applicant selects, the State Department notes that paying for faster delivery shipping can reduce the overall time it takes to receive a completed passport.

Applicants who want their documents sent back more quickly can request USPS Priority Mail Express at the acceptance facility when submitting their forms, though the cost of that service varies by location.

The department stressed that mailing times, both for sending in applications and receiving passports back, should be factored into any travel planning. Failing to account for these can lead to delays even when processing itself goes smoothly.

Full details on each service option, eligibility, and how to apply are available on the US Department of State's official passport page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had shared how long it will take to get an American passport.

Steps to apply for American passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had outlined the steps for new citizens to acquire American passports.

The instructions apply specifically to adults aged 18 and older who have never held a US passport or who do not qualify to renew one.

Unlike renewal applicants, first-timers cannot complete the process entirely by post — they are required to appear in person at an authorised passport acceptance facility.

Source: Legit.ng