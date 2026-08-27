Dolly Parton’s publicist has disclosed the heartbreaking cause of death of the legendary singer, ending weeks of concern over her health

The country music icon reportedly battled cancer before her death, after previously speaking about several health challenges

Parton’s final months were marked by cancelled appearances and a postponed Las Vegas residency as her health prevented her from returning to the stage.

The death of legendary country music singer Dolly Parton at the age of 80 has left fans mourning, but a statement from her publicist has now shed light on what claimed the beloved star’s life.

Legit.ng reports that Parton died peacefully on August 25, 2026, at her Nashville home after a brief battle with cancer.

According to her publicist, the singer was surrounded by loved ones during her final moments at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, reports Yahoo News.

Dolly Parton died peacefully on August 25, 2026, at her Nashville home after a brief battle with cancer. Photos: Dolly Parton.

Source: Instagram

Her health had raised concerns

In recent months, Parton had spoken publicly about several health challenges.

The singer had battled recurring kidney stones and undergone treatments that affected her immune and digestive systems.

She also experienced side effects from medication, including dizziness and dehydration.

Although she said in May that she was responding well to treatment, Parton acknowledged that she was not physically ready to return to performing.

Her health challenges eventually forced her to postpone and cancel her planned Las Vegas residency.

A painful final chapter

Parton had also previously admitted that she neglected her own wellbeing while caring for her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

She said the prolonged strain surrounding his illness and death caused her to put her own health needs aside.

That admission now takes on a deeper meaning following the revelation of her cancer battle.

Family plans private farewell

Parton’s family is reportedly planning a small private funeral attended only by immediate relatives.

Fans have instead been encouraged to honour her memory through tributes and donations to her Imagination Library.

After more than five decades in the spotlight, thousands of songs and an extraordinary philanthropic legacy, Dolly Parton’s death marks the end of an era for country music.

Dolly Parton reportedly battled cancer before her death. Photo: Dolly Parton.

Source: Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, died at the age of 36.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the tragic news in an emotional statement and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

The actress, who built a successful career spanning decades, is survived by her daughter, Kaya Klitschko.

Source: Legit.ng