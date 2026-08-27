Veteran actor Dele Odule paid tribute to late colleague Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, who died on August 23, 2026, after battling stage 4 cancer

Odule reflected on nearly 40 years of close friendship shared between himself, Ogogo, and fellow actor Yinka Quadri

The actor's heartfelt tribute drew an outpouring of emotional responses from fans and followers on Instagram

Veteran Nollywood actor Dele Odule has opened up about the devastating loss of his close friend and colleague Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, describing a bond that stretched back nearly four decades.

Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after a battle with stage 4 cancer, and was laid to rest the following day in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun state.

Two days after the burial, Odule took to his Instagram page on August 26, 2026, to share an emotional tribute, recounting a friendship that began when both men were young and gradually deepened into brotherhood.

Veteran actor Dele Odule pays tribute to Ogogo and remembers his close bond with Yinka Quadri. Photo: deleodule_/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

The legendary actor also brought in their mutual friend and fellow actor Yinka Quadri as a central figure in what he described as a trio bound by genuine loyalty.

Dele Odule - Ogogo: A friendship that turned friends into brothers

In his tribute, Dele Odule painted a picture of Ogogo as a man who loved without conditions, regardless of tribe, religion, or background.

"When we met as young men trying to navigate life, who between us would have thought we would form a bond that would last for decades and turn friends into brothers," Odule wrote.

He described Ogogo as "genuinely down to earth" and "free-spirited," a man whose warmth and loyalty were his defining qualities.

The Yoruba actor also acknowledged the actor's towering contributions to Nigerian theatre and the many lives he influenced through his craft.

Dele Odule honours Ogogo’s legacy and remembers the close friendship they shared for nearly 40 years. Photo: deleodule_/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Dele Odule asks who will fill the void Ogogo left behind

The most poignant moment in Dele Odule's tribute came when he reflected on what the everyday texture of their friendship will look like without Ogogo in it.

"Who will Yinka and I banter with now? You won't be here to remind me that you are my big brother. You have left Yinka to continue that with me," he wrote.

He also noted that in the days following Ogogo's passing, he personally witnessed the scale of grief across the country, from younger generations sharing clips of the actor's work to an entire community in Ilaro turning out to honour their own.

"Your departure has left a space that cannot be filled. Even the whole world knows that we didn't just lose our colleague. We lost a brother," he added, before signing off with a prayer: "May the Almighty Allah accept your good deeds and grant you Al-Jannah Firdaus."

Read Dele Odule's tribute to his late friend, Ogogo, below:

Fans react to Dele Odule's tribute

The post drew a wave of emotional reactions from fans on Instagram:

@officialtoyinadewale commented:

"Hmmmmm it is well with you sir, Almighty God will comfort and console everyone of us and may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Insha Allah 🙏😢💔🕊️"

@oyinlomodiamond wrote:

"I'm crying again with these write ups🥲🥲🥲😭😭"

@temitope_omooreofe said:

"This write up says a lot 💔💔💔💔❤️"

@officerwoos shared:

"wishing you strength Daddy❤️"

@morgan_dmw reacted:

"Stay Strong Big Daddy 😢🕊️🕊️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿"

Yinka Quadri recounts final moments with Ogogo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri recounted his emotional final hospital visit to Ogogo, sharing how the late actor reassured him despite his condition.

Quadri also reflected on their friendship, which began in 1984, describing Ogogo as a brother, confidant and companion who would always remain in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng