Peller addressed claims by a man who alleged he visited him for money rituals during a live stream with his wife, Jarvis

A police officer reportedly contacted Peller about the man's video and asked whether they should move forward with an arrest

Peller did not hold back his feelings about the accuser, saying the man had no idea what he was getting himself into

Peller has publicly responded to a man who claimed he once visited the content creator to perform rituals in exchange for money and fame.

During a live stream shared on Instagram on Monday, 24 August 2026, Peller and his wife, Jarvis, were online together when the topic of the allegation came up. He used the opportunity to address the matter directly, making clear he was not taking the claims lightly.

Reactions as Peller says police offered to arrest man who claimed he did rituals for him. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Police officer contacts Peller over viral video

According to the streamer, a police officer reached out to him after the man's video made the rounds online. The officer asked whether they should proceed with arresting the individual, and Peller said he gave them the green light to do whatever they felt was necessary.

Peller speaks about claims of doing money ritual while on livestream. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The content creator also had strong words for the man behind the allegation, describing him as foolish and saying the man had no idea what he was getting himself into. Peller added that the man's life had already been ruined by his own actions.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller speaking about the man who alleged he did juju below:

Fans react to Peller's response

The live stream stirred considerable conversation online, with followers weighing in from different angles.

@ify_fabu wrote:

"I think the man should be arrested that we teach other people lesson"

@andy33718 reacted:

"Na thunder go faya the man reach him generation!!!"

@fatmata2946 commented:

"The man need help from people, so he have to use peller name."

@badboicurry0 shared:

"I believe the man die, Pellar friends don talk this word about 2-3 years ago. Even Pellar talk am say you get mind? You fit go see baba? Can you sacrifice? I don sacrifice my beard. Go and check his past videos."

@successfulaare said:

"He have the right to pick him up"

@_PoiseDre wrote:

"Do the juju for yourself nor, abi na me nor di understand anything lol. Do the juju for yourself blow as well hahaha"

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng