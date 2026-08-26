UK Visas and Immigration released an animated video on August 26, 2026, walking foreigners through every stage of the student visa process

The guide covers key requirements, including a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies number and biometric appointments

UKVI warned applicants that entering incorrect personal details after payment requires cancelling the application and starting over from scratch

UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) has published a detailed animated explainer on 26 August 2026, showing foreign students exactly how to apply for a UK student visa from start to finish, including what documents to prepare, how to pay, and what to expect after submitting an application.

The video, shared on the official UKVI account on X, walks prospective students through the entire process in plain language, making it a useful resource for Nigerians and other Africans navigating the often complex UK visa system.

The UK speaks about its visa application process. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK student visa: When, how to apply

According to the guide, students applying from outside the UK can submit their application up to six months before their course begins, while those already in the country can apply up to three months in advance. Anyone switching to a student visa or extending an existing one must apply before their current visa expires.

Before applying, students must hold an unconditional offer from a licensed student sponsor. The education provider then issues a reference number known as a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies, or CAS, which is required to proceed with the application.

Depending on the applicant's country of origin, additional requirements may apply. These include:

A tuberculosis certificate,

Proof of English language proficiency

For those pursuing a master's degree or higher, an Academic Technology Approval Scheme certificate.

What UK visa application process involves

The video advises applicants to gather all supporting documents before starting the online form, as incomplete or incorrect submissions can cause delays. When filling out the form, students must provide the exact English spelling of their name as it appears on their passport.

UKVI flagged name errors as the most common mistake made during applications. If a mistake is spotted after payment has been submitted, the applicant must cancel the application, request a refund, and begin again.

Payment is processed through WorldPay, and applicants must also pay the immigration health surcharge. For those staying longer than six months, this payment covers access to National Health Service treatment during their time in the UK.

After payment, applicants provide biometrics, which includes a photograph and fingerprints, either through a VFS appointment or the UKVI Identity Verification app.

Once an application is complete, UKVI issues a reference number and sends a confirmation email. Applicants are advised to check their spam or junk folders for any follow-up correspondence and to hold off from booking travel until a decision has been made on their visa.

See the video that shows the step-by-step visa application process below:

UK: Countries exempt from proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has published an official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from proving they have enough money to support themselves during their studies.

Citizens from over 60 countries and territories, including the UAE, Australia, the United States, and several African nations, fall under what the government calls the 'differential evidence requirement'.

Source: Legit.ng