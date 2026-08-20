Miss Jorji went viral after openly stating she has no desire to become a mother and does not like children

She revealed she discovered a pregnancy and booked an appointment the following day, suggesting she terminated it

Her candid remarks about money, responsibility and motherhood drew sharp mixed reactions from social media users

Social media personality Miss Jorji has set the internet ablaze after sharing her firm stance on motherhood and children in a video that has since gone viral.

In the clip, she admitted she was genuinely bewildered by the idea of women carrying pregnancies for nine months, stating she could not picture herself going through that experience under any circumstances.

Reactions as Miss Jorji sparks debate after declaring she dislikes children. Photo credit@missjorij

Source: Instagram

Miss Jorji went on to reveal that when she found out she was pregnant, she scheduled an appointment for the very next day, a comment widely interpreted as a reference to terminating the pregnancy.

Miss Jorji on money, weight and responsibility

Beyond pregnancy, she touched on several reasons behind her position. She disclosed that losing 30 pounds took her an entire year of effort and that she had no intention of undoing that progress for a pregnancy.

Financial independence also played a central role in her thinking. "I don't like kids. I don't like to share my money. I don't I didn't work this hard for me to buy diapers," she said plainly.

Miss Jorji speaks about children, fans react. Photo credit@missjorij

Source: Instagram

She also described herself as someone who shuns responsibility in general, pointing out that she does not even own a houseplant or a pet as evidence of her lifestyle choices. "I don't like responsibility. I don't even have a living plant. I don't even have a pet," she added.

Miss Jorji further distanced herself from conventional ideas of womanhood, rejecting labels such as mother, auntie or grandmother. "I am not a good woman. I'm not your mom, your auntie, your grandmother," she said.

Here is the Instagram video of Jorji speaking about her hatred for children below:

Fans react to Miss Jorji's comments

Her remarks triggered a wave of responses across social media, ranging from sharp criticism to outright support.

@queensylvia167 wrote:

"You never know what love is, until you have a child."

@cali_boys_media commented:

"Stop saying a lot on social media; don't forget just keep it to ur self."

@cloude9ne said:

"I hope you don't regret at old age dearie."

@_safina_xx reacted:

"Love this perspective for real because why it's not even necessary to have kids just dumping trauma."

@richy6392 wrote:

"You really need help. Please seek professional medical assistance and speak to a qualified doctor."

@celebritynurse234 added:

"Cause I'm an easy going someone."

Tioruju speaks about his children

Legit.ng had reported that veteran actor Tioruju Mondusi had opened up about a painful paternity issue involving his former wife, revealing the circumstances that led him to take action during their marriage.

In a Yoruba-language interview, the actor recounted his experience while he was still married to the mother of his children and shared details of the events that left a lasting impact on him.

His revelations sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to share their opinions on paternity disputes and the importance of conducting DNA tests at birth.

Source: Legit.ng