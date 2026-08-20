Alleged leaked WhatsApp chats from October 2023 show Bella complaining about N11 million she claims Sheggz owes her

Bella reportedly told Sheggz's mother that he picks fights whenever she brings up the money he owes her

The chats surfaced amid reports that the Big Brother Naija celebrity couple have parted ways

Alleged leaked WhatsApp messages between BBNaija's Bella and Sheggz's mother have set the internet ablaze, with fans reacting to claims that Bella lent the reality star a staggering N11 million during their relationship.

The chats, which are said to date back to October 2023, surfaced online amid recent reports that the popular couple have gone their separate ways.

Bella and Sheggz’s relationship takes another turn over alleged loan amount. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

In the messages, Bella reportedly confided in Sheggz's mother about her frustrations over the money, revealing that attempts to raise the issue almost always ended in conflict.

Bella's Complaint to Sheggz's Mother

According to the alleged chats, Bella wrote:

"It's too bad that whenever I remind Segun about the #11,000,000 he owes me, he f%ghts me. I don't know how to go about my rent and my life in general. I have lots of birthday coming up, and I need money but whenever I remind him, or ask him how far, he tries to manipulate the situation. Tries to fight me on top my own money. Haven't I been patient enough? Since February."

She also described a specific incident involving a birthday gift for a friend named Muna. Bella claimed Sheggz had promised to help cover the cost of the gift since she was short on cash, but the morning she reminded him about it, he reportedly started a fight.

"Whenever money is mentioned, he is unhappy. I'm scared to even remind him about my money cause I know it will cause f%ght but it's not possible to let that money go just like that when my father isn't Dangote," she reportedly wrote.

See the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between Bella and Sheggz's mum below:

Fans React to the N11 Million Revelation

The alleged chats triggered a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing shock at the sum involved.

@redolent_collections said:

"You borrow man 11m😒 not even 2k ."

@nonye_okelue reacted:

"Sheggz use London accent chop Bella wetin no good😢 11meter"

@debby_one22 wrote:

"Dem use 'innit' run Anambra princess street ikegwuru😂 11m 😳 wo' una fit each other jare"

@blazedarlington commented:

"Lmao 😂😂 yall made people look like fools when they talked the slightest about you two 😂😂…omo endure your perfect ex in peace abeg 🙏🙏"

@nefertiti___000 added:

"Una no dey buy boxers again? E don reach the level of 11m?"

@13_09luxe shared:

"The day wey I borrow man 10k my body just Dey vibrate until I collect am,una wey Dey borrow man millions how una take Dey sleep ?"

@adauhiara noted:

"11m? If you ask me to lend you that, my love for you will begin to see 😂"

Bella reportedly spent this much supporting Sheggz during their relationship. Credit: @sheggz

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella over troll's comment

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clapback her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng