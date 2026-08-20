An alleged leaked chat between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez has gone viral amid their ongoing feud over a woman they both dated

In the chat, Odumodublvck confronted Blaqbonez about how many times he had slept with the lady who is now his girlfriend

Blaqbonez avoided giving a direct answer, saying he did not want his response to damage Odumodublvck's relationship with her

A private chat allegedly exchanged between rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez has gone viral, throwing fresh fuel on one of Nigerian rap's most talked-about feuds.

The tension between the two artists first caught public attention months ago when they were spotted ignoring each other at an event abroad. Blaqbonez later addressed the cold shoulder in an interview, revealing that a woman they had both been romantically involved with was at the heart of the falling-out.

Reactions as Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez leaked chat over shared girlfriend surfaces online. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

The chat that got people talking

In the leaked conversation now circulating online, Odumodublvck reportedly confronted Blaqbonez directly, asking him how many times he had slept with the lady who is now his girlfriend. Blaqbonez's response was deliberately vague.

Rather than answering outright, he urged caution, explaining that he could not be certain what the woman had already told Odumodublvck and did not want his version of events to create problems in their relationship.

Fans drag Odumodublvck over feud with Blaqbonez. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

The exchange has divided opinion sharply, with many fans debating who handled the situation better.

Here is the Instagram post of the WhatsApp chat between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez below:

Fans weigh in on Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez's feud

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@olamilekanyusuf wrote:

"Lmao you're fighting bro cos of girl lmao ' we're enemies Ontop tots "

@cross_pounds77 commented:

"Ur girlfriend is rented."

@pegasusatlas noted:

"Point of correction,na odumodu dey get beef,blaqbonez didn't fight or wrong anybody."

@wealthy_paapi said:

"Odumodu no dey shame, na to Dey rake for song and em babe na general market, blaqbonez even dey respect bro code, but odumodu just Dey jump on top tots wey another guy fit Dey chop freely for one side."

@officialfreddybaba shared:

"Odumodu got emotional. Black was trying to protect the both of them, by not divulging something personal that could hurt them both. He should know better that blacks intentions were pure."

Blaqbonez meets siblings after reuniting with father

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Blaqbonez had introduced his siblings to his fans years after revealing that his father abandoned him.

The music star shared a photo featuring his siblings and made it clear that he is not an only child. The post quickly drew attention online, with fans reacting to the family revelation and reflecting on Blaqbonez’s past comments about his father.

Some social media users also shared their opinions about his father and offered the singer advice on how to handle the family situation.

Source: Legit.ng