Beauty entrepreneur Diiadem addressed circulating rumours linking her romantically to businessman Olakunle Churchill

Diiadem explained she has known Churchill for over 13 years, tracing their friendship back to her school days in Ghana

She also pushed back on claims she confirmed a pregnancy, saying her words were taken out of context and twisted into a different story

Beauty entrepreneur Adeola Adeyemi, popularly known as Diiadem, has stepped forward to shut down speculation about her relationship with businessman Olakunle Churchill.

In a series of posts shared on her Snapchat stories on August 15, 2026, Diiadem explained that she and Churchill have been friends for more than 13 years, a bond that began during her school days in Ghana.

Diiadem addresses pregnancy rumours linked to her long-standing friendship with Olakunle Churchill. Photo: diiadem/olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

She made it clear that her connection with Olakunle Churchill, who is the husband of actress Rosy Meurer, is platonic and that showing up at a friend's event does not warrant public scrutiny.

"I've known Big Church (Olakunle Churchill) for over 13 years. We have a long-standing friendship that dates back to my school days in Ghana. The pregnancy rumour being attached to our friendship is completely false," she wrote.

She went on to push back against what she described as a culture of turning ordinary friendships into drama.

"I attend my friend's events. I support the people I care about, and that's all there is to it. Not every friendship needs to be turned into gist."

Diiadem addresses pregnancy claims

In a follow-up post, Diiadem tackled a separate but related claim that she had admitted to being pregnant.

She denied ever making such a confirmation and explained that her use of the phrase "my married ex" was simply a reference to terminology that had already been circulating publicly, not a personal admission.

"I never admitted to being pregnant for anyone, nor did I confirm any of the narratives currently being circulated. The term 'my married ex' was simply me referencing a phrase that had already been used publicly. Somehow, that has now been turned into an entirely different story. Please, let's stop turning assumptions into facts."

Diiadem explains her connection with Olakunle Churchill while addressing pregnancy and affair allegations

Source: Original

Fans react to Diiadem's clarification

Social media users had mixed reactions to her statement:

@JahbreezFX wrote:

"Friendship that lasts 13 years without turning into 'gist' is rare these days. Respect to Diiadem for shutting the pregnancy and relationship rumours down cleanly. Not every man and woman in the same circle are dating."

@MikeMat14769104 commented:

"Kaii. See as dem dey drag man. Imagine say this Churchill no get money, who for drag am? Omo, just have money o, that's all."

@oluwafemi_69071 said:

"Nigerians hear 'just friends' and immediately become FBI investigators 😂"

@Adesewa_nike reacted:

"The part she said the ex married man is a phrase people are already using lmao 🤣😩😃😂 babe must think we are fools."

@Asian_500 wrote:

"please stop explaining yourself to strangers we don't really care, it's your life and you're free to do whatever you like with it's your choice. And people stop believing what they see on the internet fake life otipoju🙄🙄🙄"

@hajjd26 shared:

"Thank you for clearing the air 🙏 13 years of friendship is rare. People should stop spreading false news."

Diiadem sparks controversy over cash received at party

Legit.ng reported on entrepreneur Diiadem's extravagant 35th birthday celebration, which featured a video showcasing the substantial amount of cash she received during the event.

As reactions from fans range from admiration to concern for her safety, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the pressure on celebrities to display wealth online and its potential repercussions.

Source: Legit.ng