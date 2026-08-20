Mary J. Blige opened up about her decision not to have children, revealing what shaped her thinking at a younger age

The singer spoke on the Michelle Obama Podcast about watching family members sacrifice their freedom while raising kids

Blige confessed that growing older changed how she sees parenthood after observing the bond between relatives and their teenage children

Mary J. Blige has admitted that she occasionally looks back with a sense of regret over her choice not to have children.

The legendary American singer made the revelation during an appearance on the Michelle Obama Podcast.

Mary J. Blige opens up about her decision not to have children. Photos: Mary J Blige.

Source: Instagram

What Influenced Mary J. Blige's Choice

Growing up, Blige said she paid close attention to the realities facing the people around her. Watching relatives pour their energy into raising children, juggling babysitters and giving up personal freedom, left a strong impression on the young singer.

"When I was younger, I saw my family members struggle raising kids, needing babysitters, not having freedom, so when I was younger I made the choice not to have any kids," she said.

It was a decision rooted not in indifference, but in a very clear-eyed reading of what motherhood demanded, and what it cost.

A Change of Heart Later in Life

What Blige did not anticipate was how much her thinking would shift as the years passed. Seeing those same family members build meaningful, deep relationships with their now-teenage children gave her a new lens through which to view the whole question.

"But now as I got older and get to see how their teenagers are valuable to them, I sometimes regret not having them early too," she admitted.

Now in her fifties, the Grammy-winning artist did not frame her admission as a crisis or a source of ongoing pain, but as an honest reflection on how life's perspectives shift over time, and how choices that once felt certain can look different in hindsight.

Watch X video of Mary J Blige speaking about her regret of not having a child here:

Reactions trail Mary J Blige's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@eltamaqo stated:

"If she could have kids she would. I don't think someone like her would not want kids. You can't spend your entire career singing about how men treated you badly, and how you love and then say you don't want kids. Most times these folks can't have kids."

@hombreinteligen noted:

"It's funny how the chickens have come home to roost and women most especially feminists have been sold a bill if goods that having kids is an hindering factor for their progress in life. They fell for it hook line and sinker and it's sad that they are knowing the truth later."

Blige confessed that growing older changed how she sees parenthood. Photo: Mary J Blige.

Source: Instagram

Video of Rihanna and Ayra Starr in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr met with Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty in London while at the Fenty show. A video of their interaction went viral online.

In the trending clip, Ayra could not hide her excitement as she chatted with Rihanna.

She disclosed how Rihanna’s country, Barbados, was her favourite place to be in the world. In response, the Fenty boss explained how she learned about the 21-year-old Nigerian singer.

Source: Legit.ng