The United States Embassy has published safety and health tips that American travellers must follow before and during a visit to Nigeria

Travellers face a minimum prison sentence of 5 to 10 years for bringing firearms, ammunition, or even spent shells into Nigeria

The Embassy urged all Americans heading abroad to enrol in its free Smart Traveller Enrollment Program before departure

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy has issued a set of practical tips for American citizens planning to visit Nigeria.

The tips covered everything from health precautions to strict firearm laws that carry heavy prison sentences.

US Embassy Issues vital travel tips for Americans visiting Nigeria. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

This notice was published on the US Embassy website as a caution to American citizens.

What the US Embassy is telling travellers

Always carry proper identification and stay informed about local developments via STEP enrollment.

Start malaria prophylaxis before departure and pack insect repellent.

Bring enough prescription medication for your entire stay in original packaging, along with your doctor’s note.

Buy comprehensive travel insurance, including medical evacuation.

It is illegal to bring guns, ammunition, and even spent shells or casings into Nigeria. The minimum prison sentence for violations is 5-10 years.

On identification, the Embassy advised Americans to always carry valid ID and stay current on local developments throughout their trip.

One of the key tools it recommended is the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP), a free service that sends email updates and alerts from US embassies and consulates around the world.

When enrolled, travellers receive real-time messages from the relevant embassy for whichever country they are visiting.

These messages cover security and demonstration alerts, health advisories, weather and natural disaster warnings, travel advisory changes, and routine updates on embassy services.

The programme also enables the embassy or a traveller's designated emergency contact to be reached quickly during a crisis.

On health, the Embassy stressed that travellers should begin malaria prophylaxis before leaving the United States and pack insect repellent for the trip.

Anyone on prescription medication was advised to carry enough supply to last the entire stay, kept in the original packaging and accompanied by a letter from their doctor.

The Embassy also urged travellers to purchase comprehensive travel insurance before departure, specifically cover that includes medical evacuation, given the potential for health emergencies requiring transport out of the country.

Nigeria's strict gun laws

Perhaps the starkest warning in the Embassy's guidance relates to weapons. It is a criminal offence under Nigerian law to bring firearms, ammunition, or even spent shells and casings into the country.

The minimum prison term for violating this law is between five and ten years, and the Embassy made clear that no exception applies to American citizens.

Travellers who enrol in STEP before departure are automatically linked to the US Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos, meaning they will receive location-specific alerts for Nigeria for the duration of their visit.

UK warns citizens against travel to 6 Nigerian States

The UK's FCDO issued updated travel advice on Thursday, August 20, 2026, flagging specific Nigerian states as unsafe for British citizens.

Four northeastern states and two northwestern states made the list of areas where the UK advised against all travel.

The advisory also covered several other states in the north-central and southern Nigeria under a separate category of warning.

Source: Legit.ng