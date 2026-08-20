Nigerian gospel musician Asu Ekiye publicly announced the dissolution of his 28-year marriage to Kunemofa Asu on Facebook

The 'Prince of the Niger Delta' explained the marriage had already ended a year before his August 2026 announcement

Ekiye said he delayed going public to allow time for perspective and quiet acceptance of the personal transition

Nigerian gospel music icon Asu Ekiye has publicly disclosed the end of his marriage to Kunemofa Asu, sharing the news in a formal notice posted to his Facebook page on August 20, 2026.

In the post, the veteran singer confirmed that the union had actually dissolved a year before the announcement, but he deliberately held back from going public until he felt ready.

Veteran gospel musician Asu Ekiye confirms his marriage ends after 28 years. Photo: asuekiye

Source: Facebook

Known widely as the "Prince of the Niger Delta," Asu Ekiye wrote with measured composure, describing the dissolution as the close of a chapter he chooses to exit with grace rather than bitterness.

Singer Asu Ekiye's public statement

The musician, celebrated for gospel hits such as "Woekilemo" and widely credited with bringing traditional Ijaw rhythms to international audiences, wrote:

"After 28 years of a deeply personal journey of growth, experience and reflection, I wish to announce, with a profound sense of sobriety and quiet resignation, that my marriage to KUNEMOFA ASU has come to an end. Some chapters, however significant and memorable, eventually come to an end. I choose to close this chapter with grace, gratitude and dignity, while looking ahead to the possibilities of a new season. For the avoidance of doubt, this marriage ended a year ago. I have deliberately chosen to make this announcement only now, after allowing time to bring the perspective, clarity and quiet acceptance that such a deeply personal transition deserves."

See Asu Ekiye's Facebook announcement below:

Fans react to Asu Ekiye's end of marriage announcement

The post drew a wave of responses from followers, many of whom expressed shock that a union of nearly three decades had come to an end.

Peaceful Egefe wrote:

"So a marriage of 28years too can still end? So wetin be the thing wey Una been dey endure since for over 28years, that can't be endured further again"

Chinedu Owen commented:

"In the beginning it was not so. When issues arises in marriage the best people to call on are our parents, even our grandparents if they are still alive, they will be in a better position to tell us what and what to do to keep the marriage going with the grace of God everything will turn out well, but this days couples bring out theirs on social media to give room to every Tom and Harry to advise them. It's well, wish you all the best in your new chapter."

Ekpri Onoriode said:

"What can really make couples of over 28 years in marriage, really go for divorce? As in, I just dey imagine am, after staying this long together"

Efeturi Izu wrote:

"It's truly very saddening 😢. Some times love is not enough. May God give you both strength to carry on with this new chapter."

Hon Prince Deo Francis reacted:

"Omor it's well oh, 28yrs no be play play journey oh 🤔 God abeg oh 😒"

Gospel singer Asu Ekiye shares an update on the end of his 28-year marriage and new life chapter. Photo: asuekiye

Source: Instagram

Actress Doris Ogala opens up on her failed marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala became emotional while discussing her failed marriage during an appearance on The Clarity Zone podcast.

The actress revealed that she dated Pastor Chris Okafor from 2017 to 2019 before getting married, but the union ended in 2022.

Ogala said she experienced more than 10 miscarriages during the marriage, leaving her tearful as she recalled the painful period.

Source: Legit.ng