New Zealand Immigration has announced changes to how wage rates are calculated for work-to-residence visa holders from August 24, 2026

Applicants will no longer need to meet a higher wage rate when changing employers or when applying for residence under the new rules

A new grace period provision will also apply to migrants whose required wage rate increases after their work visa is granted

New Zealand's immigration authority has announced significant changes to the wage rate rules governing work to residence visas, with the new provisions taking effect on August 24, 2026.

The update, published by New Zealand Immigration, affects holders of the Tier 2 Green List Work to Residence Visa, the Transport Work to Residence Visa, and the Care Workforce Work to Residence Visa, as well as applicants under the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Visa.

New Zealand changes its salary rules for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo Credit: Wong Yu Liang, Michael Bradley

Source: Getty Images

What is changing in the Wage Rate rules?

Under the current rules, migrants must meet the required wage rate at three separate points: when they begin counting their 24 months of eligible work experience, when they change jobs or employers, and again when they apply for residence. As of March 2026, the median wage in New Zealand stands at NZD $35.00 (roughly ₦32,900) per hour, which serves as the benchmark for many of these calculations.

From August 24, 2026, that multi-stage requirement will be simplified. Migrants will only need to meet the wage rate that was in place when they first started counting their work experience.

They will no longer be required to meet a higher wage rate if they switch employers during their work experience period, and they will not need to satisfy an increased wage threshold at the point of applying for residence.

The authority confirmed that the 24-month work experience requirement within a 30-month period remains unchanged.

Grace period introduced for Wage Rate increases

A new grace period provision will also come into effect on the same date, designed to protect migrants whose required wage rate rises between the time their visa is granted and when they begin their work experience.

To qualify for the grace period, a migrant must have started working within five months of their visa being granted, must have been earning the required wage rate at the time the visa was issued, and must have continued their work experience within the 30-month counting window.

Where all three conditions are met, the migrant may use the wage rate that applied when their visa was originally granted, rather than the higher rate introduced later.

The changes reflect an effort by New Zealand authorities to reduce the administrative burden on skilled migrants and make the residency pathway more predictable, particularly for workers in the care and transport sectors who frequently change employers.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had announced two new permanent residency routes for foreign workers in 2026.

Countries eligible for New Zealand special visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had announced only four countries eligible for a special visa that permits indefinite residency in the country.

It is a scheme that grants successful applicants the right to live, work and study in the country indefinitely.

A total of 650 visa spots are on offer for the 2026 ballot, distributed across the four nations through fixed annual quotas. Fijian and Tongan citizens each have access to 250 places, while citizens of Kiribati and Tuvalu are each allocated 75 spots.

Source: Legit.ng