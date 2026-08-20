Veteran Fuji singer Pasuma received actress and political figure Eniola Badmus at his home in a warm courtesy visit

Pasuma made a bold claim about Eniola's closeness to the president during their meeting, which was captured on video

Eniola shared the visit on Instagram, and fans flooded the comments with excitement over the unlikely reunion

Fuji legend Pasuma has showered praise on Nollywood actress and political figure Eniola Badmus following her visit to his residence, and the singer has made a striking claim about her standing in Nigeria's power circles.

Eniola, who currently serves as Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearings, stopped by with her crew for what she described as a courtesy visit.

Pasuma Hails Eniola Badmus as ‘4th Man in Nigeria’ During Emotional Home Visit. Credit: Eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

A video from the outing captured the two sharing a warm, tight embrace, with Pasuma comparing the moment to a father-daughter bonding.

Pasuma's Bold Claim About Eniola's Influence

During the visit, the veteran musician went a step further, hailing Eniola as the "fourth man in Nigeria," a phrase widely understood to suggest she holds a powerful connection to the presidency and the APC political party.

Eniola, for her part, was heard expressing her appreciation to the Fuji maestro, saying, "Thank you for all you do."

She later took to Instagram to share the clip with her followers, captioning it:

"Courtesy visit to Pasuma Empire. Thank you for having me."

“You Are the 4th Man in Nigeria”: Pasuma’s Powerful Remark to Eniola Badmus Gets People Talking. Credit: Eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Eniola's Visit to Pasuma

The post quickly drew attention online, with fans reacting to the friendship between the two prominent figures. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@alayjosh wrote:

"Honestly! I love this 🙌🙌🙌 Paso nah old money aesthetic 💰 🤑...men look at them Floor 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@officialtoyinadewale commented:

"Senator Badoskyyyyyyyy eeyan Baa Waasi Tia 🙌🙌🙌🙌😂😂😂😂"

@thatfinepainter reacted:

"Aunty still dey do TUALE!😂 You nor fit meet up those Eminirekan times o😂 Mama ti calm❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@senator_anifowose1 said:

"That voice lasan Omo we don miss am 😍"

@emmyteemusicworld.1 added:

"Badmus maximum respect 🫡 momma🙌🤍"

Watch Eniola Badmus' link-up below:

Eniola Badmus Dragged over Tinubu's First Anniversary in Office

Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus celebrated President Bola Tinubu’s first anniversary in office, where she expressed her support and prayers for his continued success. The actress's post quickly attracted a wave of reactions from fans, reflecting a spectrum of sentiments regarding the current state of Nigeria.

Fans were notably vocal in their comments, with many expressing their frustrations about the nation's challenges while critiquing Badmus's timing and intentions.

Source: Legit.ng