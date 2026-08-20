Naira Depreciates by N7.09 Against Dollar at Official Market
- The naira closed at N1,350.41 per dollar in the official market on Wednesday, marking a N7.09 drop
- The naira also lost ground against the pound sterling and the euro in the official market on the same trading day
- Meanwhile, the naira held steady at N1,390 per dollar in the parallel market, even as FX turnover rose to $370.98 million
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian naira fell against the US dollar in the official market on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, closing at N1,350.41 per dollar compared with N1,343.32 the previous day, a decline of N7.09 or 0.53%.
Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed the exchange rate movement in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), where the naira also weakened against other major currencies.
Naira Sheds Ground Against Pound and Euro
Against the pound sterling, the naira lost N19.87 to close at N1,839.13 per pound, down from N1,819.26 recorded on Tuesday.
The euro also gained on the naira, which fell by N18.07 to close at N1,574.31 per euro, compared with N1,556.24 in the previous session.
In the parallel market, however, the naira held firm at N1,390 per dollar. The rate at the GTBank forex desk was similarly stable, with the dollar quoted at N1,357.
FX Turnover Rises Despite Fewer Deals
Interbank foreign exchange turnover climbed by 1.72% to $370.98 million on Wednesday, up from $364.71 million in the prior trading session. Despite the higher volume, the number of interbank deals fell to 100 from 108, pointing to a moderate slowdown in transaction activity.
Separately, CBN data covering April 2026 showed that end-user demand for foreign exchange in Nigeria dropped by 35.23% to $3.42 billion during the month.
The decline reflected reduced FX usage across several sectors, including oil, food, and manufacturing.
As a result, the monthly average exchange rate improved by 1.38% to N1,361.22 per dollar in April, from N1,379.98 per dollar in March.
At the close of April, the naira was trading at N1,374.94 per dollar in NAFEM, improving from N1,386.72 at the end of March.
Snapshot of naira rates in official market
Based on CBN-published rates, the naira traded at the following rates against major foreign currencies:
- CFA: N2.37
- Yuan/Renminbi: N200.61
- Danish Krone: N210.56
- Euro: N1,574.31
- Yen: N8.52
- Riyal: N359.65
- South African Rand: N83.71
- SDR: N1,849.12
- Swiss Franc: N1,681.92
- Pound Sterling: N1,839.13
- US Dollar: N1,350.41
- WAUA: N1,836.21
- UAE Dirham: N367.65
Foreign reserves drop
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that external reserves have dropped to $49.57 billion from a recent peak of $50.02 billion.
In the last seven consecutive sessions, data from the CBN shows that reserves have dropped.
Provisional balance of payments data published by the CBN showed the surplus fell to $14.04 billion in 2025 from $19.03 billion in 2024.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.