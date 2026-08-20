Former Cross River governor Donald Duke recounted a tense behind-closed-doors meeting at the presidential villa involving Obasanjo, Atiku, Babangida, and Abdulsalami

Duke said the encounter took place as Obasanjo prepared for a second term and his relationship with deputy Atiku had grown increasingly strained within the PDP

The details appear in a new book by Seun Oloketuyi titled 'How to Win Elections in Nigeria', which examines the political intrigues of Nigeria's fourth republic

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, has revealed how former military head of state Ibrahim Babangida delivered a pointed private warning to former president Olusegun Obasanjo about his then-deputy, Atiku Abubakar, during an informal gathering at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Duke said the friction between Obasanjo and Atiku had grown significantly as the president moved to secure a second term in office.

Donald Duke reveals how IBB warned Obasanjo about Atiku. Photo credit: @atiku/Donald Duke/Goodluck Jonathan

Source: UGC

As reported by TheCable, Duke's account is contained in a new book by Seun Oloketuyi titled *How to Win Elections in Nigeria*, which examines the political manoeuvring that defined the early years of Nigeria's fourth republic.

Cracks in Obasanjo-Atiku alliance

Atiku was making political moves that cast doubt on whether he would throw his weight behind Obasanjo's re-election campaign, and the tension became a live issue within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Duke recalled that at one point, ten governors, himself included, sat with Solomon Lar, who was then the PDP national chairman, to explore whether the vice-presidential slot needed to be reconsidered.

The pressure weighed on Obasanjo, who phoned Duke late one night to express his frustration over what he considered a betrayal by his deputy. Duke said he urged the president to stay calm and flew to Abuja the following morning.

Babangida's blunt warning behind closed doors

What followed was an unusual meeting at the villa. Atiku had arranged for Babangida and former head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar to sit with Obasanjo.

During the discussion, Babangida reminded Obasanjo of commitments made after his release from prison and argued that rallying northern political leaders behind a second Obasanjo term would not be straightforward.

Obasanjo pushed back, asking whether that was their final word or if there was still room to negotiate. Babangida indicated further talks were possible.

According to The Guardian, the most significant moment, Duke said, came as the meeting appeared to be wrapping up. As the men prepared to leave Obasanjo's private study, Babangida claimed he had left his keys behind and asked Obasanjo to walk back with him.

The former governor said once the two men were alone, Babangida abandoned the measured language of the earlier discussion.

"I warned you not to trust that your deputy."

When the two rejoined the group, Babangida looked at Atiku, then turned back to Obasanjo and said:

"This one cannot rule Nigeria."

Duke described the episode as a window into how deeply the distrust between the two men had run and how seriously their political rupture was being discussed at the highest levels.

He said the experience also reinforced a lesson he carried from his own years in office: that "betrayal is a very crazy thing in politics."

Duke recounts IBB’s warning to Obasanjo about Atiku. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: UGC

What may end Obasanjo-Atiku feud

Recall that Senator Shehu Sani commented on the long-running feud between Obasanjo and Atiku on Saturday, August 1, 2026

Sani said the rivalry began when Gen Zs were in nursery school and has continued even as that generation now has children of their own.

The senator's post drew widespread reactions from Nigerians reflecting on two decades of hostility between the two political figures.

Obasanjo opens up on greatest mistake

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo mentioned the greatest mistake of his life during a fireside chat with musician and activist Charly Boy in Lagos.

The event was held to unveil Charly Boy's foundation and his memoir, drawing prominent figures including Peter Obi and Pa Emeka Anyaoku.

Ex-President Obasanjo and Atiku served together on the PDP platform from 1999 to 2007 before their relationship turned sour over political differences.

Source: Legit.ng