South Africa's Department of Home Affairs launched a new digital platform to speed up group visa processing for foreigners attending major events in the country

The MEETS scheme targets international delegates, performers, and technical staff travelling to conferences, tournaments, and cultural events hosted in South Africa

Event organisers with a proven track record can apply to join the scheme by submitting an expression of interest through the Home Affairs website

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has launched a new digital platform called the Meetings, Exhibitions, Events and Tourism Scheme (MEETS), designed to speed up visa processing for foreign nationals travelling to large-scale international events hosted in the country.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber announced the scheme on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, describing it as a significant step in modernising how South Africa handles high-volume, time-sensitive visa applications for groups such as overseas conference delegates, sports teams, musicians, trade fair participants, and technical support staff.

South Africa announces faster visa processing for eligible foreigners. Photo Credit: Nigel Jared, Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africa: Who MEETS is designed for

The platform primarily benefits foreign nationals who need to travel to South Africa as part of a large delegation within tight deadlines.

These include performers and crew attending major music concerts, athletes and officials heading to international tournaments, delegates participating in global trade gatherings such as Mining Indaba, and academics attending international conferences.

Previously, such groups often faced fragmented application processes that created uncertainty and delays. Under MEETS, accredited event organisers can submit group visa applications through a single, streamlined online system built to handle large volumes efficiently.

"By cutting red tape and accelerating secure visa processing through technological reform, MEETS ensures that when the world chooses South Africa as a host, our visa system is ready," Schreiber said in a statement carried by SA News.

South Africa: How the scheme works

Domestic event organisers with a proven record in the sector are invited to submit expressions of interest to join MEETS, subject to qualifying criteria. Those accepted will sign a formal Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Home Affairs to govern their participation in the scheme.

Schreiber said the goal is for the visa system to become a competitive advantage rather than a barrier, helping South Africa attract more international business and cultural events that generate jobs and drive economic growth.

"Global events move quickly, and host nations must be ready to respond with equal speed. Instead of fragmented processes and uncertainty, MEETS enables streamlined online submissions tailored for major international events, ensuring that high-volume applications can be processed efficiently when every second counts," he said.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that South Africa had shared its official fees for six visa types.

South Africa introduces new digital visa system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa had launched a new digital visa system.

For now, however, the new system is available to eligible travellers from just four countries: China, India, Indonesia and Mexico.

The initial rollout follows a pilot conducted during South Africa's G20 presidency and is focused on travellers from those markets who require visas for eligible short-term visits.

Source: Legit.ng