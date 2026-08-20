Atiku Abubakar declared that the 2027 presidential election will be the last he will ever contest, regardless of the outcome

The ADC candidate also addressed concerns about his health, insisting no doctor has declared him unfit to govern Nigeria

The ADC Vanguard reacted to Atiku's declaration, describing it as emotionally significant for Nigerian voters ahead of 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has declared that he will not run for president again if he fails to win the 2027 general election, marking what could be the close of a decades-long political pursuit.

Atiku made the announcement on Wednesday, August 19, during an interview conducted in Hausa, while responding to a question about whether he would mount another presidential campaign in the event of a defeat next year.

Atiku Abubakar speaks during a Hausa-language interview ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: AtikuAbubakar

Source: Facebook

"No, I have said it before, right from this election, I will not contest again," the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate said.

Atiku Urges Voters to Protect Their Ballots

Beyond his personal declaration, Atiku used the interview to appeal to Nigerians who hold Permanent Voter Cards to turn out for the 2027 election, Punch reports.

He stressed that voting alone was not sufficient and that citizens must stay at polling units after casting their ballots to ensure their votes are properly counted.

"First of all, I appeal to those who have voter cards, for their own sake, their families, and their future, to go out and vote. That is the solution to the problems they are facing. After going out to vote, they should also stay, follow, and ensure that those votes are counted," he said.

Atiku, who has contested the Nigerian presidency multiple times across several electoral cycles, also pushed back on questions about his physical condition, insisting he remains fit to lead the country.

"No doctor has declared that I am unfit in terms of health. I know my body, I know I am healthy, and I do not have a single defect," he said.

ADC Vanguard Calls 2027 a Final Opportunity

The ADC Vanguard, a support group aligned with Atiku's campaign, described the declaration as emotionally loaded for the Nigerian electorate.

In a post on X, the group said Atiku's long record of contesting, losing, and returning to seek the presidency again made this moment stand apart from previous campaigns.

"There is something deeply emotional about Atiku Abubakar saying he will not contest again if Nigerians reject him in 2027," the group wrote.

The ADC Vanguard argued that the 2027 election could represent "the final chapter of a political journey that has lasted most of Nigeria's democratic era," and called on voters to weigh Atiku's experience against the country's current economic and security situation.

"If 2027 truly is his last attempt, then it should not be treated like just another election," the group added.

Atiku blasts Tinubu over death of ex-lawmaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had condemned the worsening security situation in Nigeria following the reported death of former House of Representatives member, Abba Anas Adamu, who allegedly died while in captivity after being abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Adamu was said to have been kidnapped on May 3, 2026, and reportedly died nine days later despite efforts by his family to secure his release from the abductors

Source: Legit.ng