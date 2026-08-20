Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez took down controversial posts about celebrity chef Hilda Baci following legal pressure from her lawyers

Law firm Olaniwun Ajayi sent a demand letter citing defamation and violations under the Cybercrimes Act, giving him 3 days to comply

Hilda Baci's legal team demanded a public apology, retraction across all platforms, and that he urge followers to stop harassing her

Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez has pulled down his posts about record-breaking celebrity chef Hilda Baci after her legal team stepped in with a formal demand letter.

The singer, whose full name is Afolabi Oluwaseyi Balogun, had posted two messages on August 14, 2026, that caused a stir online.

In the first post, he wrote: "Na Hilda Baci BBL all una catalogue money dey go All of una Dey craze and una mama." He later followed up with a second post about Hilda's food.

Hilda Baci's legal team take strong action against Seyi Vibez. Credit: hildabaci/seyivibez

Source: Instagram

Seyi had made the claims while reacting to an industry row involving his former music label boss, Dapper.

On August 15, 2026, top Lagos law firm Olaniwun Ajayi LP sent a formal demand letter to the singer on behalf of their client, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci. The letter cited defamation, malicious content, and potential violations under Nigeria's Cybercrimes Act.

The firm's demands included an immediate takedown of the posts, a public apology and retraction across all of Seyi Vibez's social media platforms, and a call on his followers to stop any harassment directed at Hilda Baci. The letter gave him a written undertaking deadline of three days, warning that failure to comply would result in legal enforcement action without further notice.

Netizens show support for Hilda Baci following her action against Seyi Vibez. Credit: hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vibez also seemingly acknowledged receiving the letter. Below is his post on Twitter:

Fans React to Seyi Vibez's Deleted Posts

When news of the demand letter and the deletions circulated online on Thursday, August 20, 2026, Nigerians had plenty to say on Instagram; read the comments below:

@olu_beccah wrote:

"Take ham play first 😂"

@prettypreshy4 commented:

"You can't talk down on a lady who pushed herself hard to this level"

@michael._u observed:

"He know say if he no comot am he for pay wetin no good. He reason the settings well. 😄"

@mojotalkss said:

"Good 👍🏿👍🏿 They are trying to water down Hilda's hard work"

@juliet_ifediba added:

"Good cos wetin bring Hilda baci for una record label matter"

Seyi Vibez's UK accent trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Vibez spoke about his music career and its growth on a show.

In a viral interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez recalled how he fell in love with music and rose to fame.

However, his unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and the British accent got people talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng