Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal disclosed during a media chat that he refused to pay ransom when bandits abducted two of his brothers in 2025

Lawal told his family he would not contribute money toward securing the release of Yusuf and Amba, standing firm on his anti-ransom position

The governor linked his decision to a broader belief that ransom payments fuel the cycle of kidnapping across Zamfara State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has publicly revealed that he refused to pay ransom when bandits kidnapped two of his brothers, saying he was unwilling to hand money to criminals under any circumstances.

Lawal said he told his family from the outset that he would not fund any ransom payment, though he stopped short of preventing other relatives from acting on their own.

Lawal argues ransom payments help kidnappers carry out more attacks. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, he disclosed during a media chat on Monday, October 5, 2026, where he spoke candidly about the abduction of his brothers, Yusuf and Amba, in 2025.

"You know, there are certain hard decisions you must take as a leader of the family…and I made it clear that this is my stand, but if anybody feels otherwise, he is free to go and pay and bring Yusuf and Amba back," he said.

The governor said the kidnappers eventually scaled back their demands after negotiations stalled. By the end, he recalled, the abductors were asking for something as small as a ₦150,000 recharge card, yet he still refused to pay personally.

"Eventually, they got tired, and the last thing they asked for then, I think, was a ₦150,000 recharge card, and even that I said I was not going to pay. Somebody from the family should do that because I committed that I will never put a dime to a criminal."

Why Lawal stands against ransom payments

The governor explained that paying kidnappers only strengthens their capacity to carry out further attacks, and that previous attempts to negotiate with criminal groups in the state had yielded no meaningful results.

His comments come against the backdrop of persistent insecurity in Zamfara, where bandits and other armed groups have continued to attack communities and abduct residents throughout 2025.

In January, suspected bandits ambushed security personnel along the Kwatarkwashi axis in Bungudu Local Government Area, killing five soldiers and a police inspector.

The following month, 30 people were killed when bandits stormed Dutsin Dan Ajiya village in Anka Local Government Area, with a separate attack in Tsafe's Ware community claiming 11 more lives.

Violence persisted in subsequent months, with residents abducted in Maradun and seven students kidnapped in Kaura Namoda.

In July, the chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area was abducted after gunmen attacked his home, killing two policemen, a vigilante, and a civilian.

In September, troops rescued 41 travellers who had been seized after their commercial bus broke down along the Tsafe-Funtua Road.

Lawal's security agenda

The governor said his administration was actively working to strengthen the state's security response, with particular attention to areas such as Tsafe that have suffered repeated attacks.

He reiterated that his opposition to ransom payments remained a core part of his approach to tackling kidnapping in Zamfara.

"I will never put a dime to a criminal": Governor Lawal speaks on brothers’ kidnapping

Source: Original

Bandits abduct 5 residents despite curfew

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits stormed Tsafe, the headquarters of Tsafe LGA in Zamfara State, around 1am and fired shots in the heart of the town.

The attackers broke into at least two houses, abducting five people, including women, despite a 10pm curfew imposed after a similar attack 0 previous week.

Tsafe LGA Chairman Garba Shehu Fanchas confirmed the abductions and called for more security personnel to be deployed to the area.

Source: Legit.ng