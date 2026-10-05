The UK Government has highlighted a special citizenship application route open to four categories of British nationals who do not yet hold full British citizenship

The route covers British overseas citizens, British protected persons, British subjects, and British nationals (overseas)

Applicants face fees of £1,670 per adult and £1,000 per child, with additional charges if a child turns 18 during the process

The United Kingdom government has published guidance on a dedicated citizenship route available to four specific categories of British nationals, setting out who qualifies, who does not, and how much the process will cost.

Not every holder of a British nationality status qualifies. The guidance makes clear that anyone who currently holds citizenship or nationality of another country is excluded from applying through this route. British overseas territories citizens are also ineligible.

The UK names the types of British nationals who can apply for citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: Who can use this route

According to the federal government, the four groups eligible to apply through this route are:

1. British overseas citizens

2. British protected persons

3. British subjects

4. British nationals (overseas).

These are individuals who hold a form of British nationality but are not yet full British citizens.

There is an additional consideration for families. Children born outside the United Kingdom to a parent who successfully obtains citizenship through this route will not automatically acquire British citizenship. Parents who want their children to hold British citizenship would need to make separate arrangements.

UK: Fees and ceremony costs

The cost of applying through this route is substantial. Each adult applicant is required to pay a total of £1,670 (N2,932,015), which breaks down into a £1,540 (N2,703,530) application fee and a £130 (N228,220) citizenship ceremony fee. For children, the fee stands at £1,000 (N1,755,380).

One scenario draws an extra charge: if a child turns 18 at any point during the application process, an additional £130 becomes payable to cover the cost of the citizenship ceremony that adult applicants are required to attend.

The guidance is published directly on the UK Government website and forms part of its broader nationality and immigration information for prospective citizens.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada listed three family members that are eligible for open work permits under the foreign worker rules.

UK opens citizenship registration, mentions fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced a route for stateless people to register as British citizens, including the fees and who may qualify for a waiver.

The application can cost adults £1,670, while eligible children who cannot afford the fee may apply for a waiver. But applicants must pay the correct amount or risk having their application rejected without being processed.

Source: Legit.ng