BBNaija Season 11: 10 things to know about winner Temi Nkem

Temi Nkem beat eight other finalists to win the Big Brother Naija Season 11 "Show Ya Sef" edition on Sunday, October 4, 2026

The 21-year-old student, whose real name is Temitope Chigbue, secured a ₦160 million grand prize package that includes ₦90 million in cash and a new SUV

Legit.ng compiled 10 quick facts about the reality TV star, touching on her bold personality, hobbies, and plans for a content creation career

Temi Nkem has officially clinched the Big Brother Naija Season 11 title, securing the ₦160 million grand prize package ahead of her fellow finalists.

The 21-year-old reality star became a standout housemate during the “Show Ya Sef” edition, capturing viewers' attention with her outspoken nature and unmissable confidence.

10 things to know about Temi Nkem, the winner of BBNaija Season 11. Photo: temiinkem

Source: Instagram

Here is a quick look at 10 things to know about the new reality TV champion.

1. Temi Nkem's birth name is Temitope Chigbue

While she rose to fame on the reality show under the moniker Temi Nkem, her actual name is Temitope Chigbue.

2. Temi Nkem entered the BBNaija house at 21 years old

When the highly anticipated Season 11 kicked off in July 2026, Temi Nkem was officially introduced to the audience as a 21-year-old contestant.

3. Temi Nkem is a student

Before chasing reality TV fame, Temi Nkem's primary focus was her education. Her official profile listed her as a student when she stepped onto the big stage.

4. Temi Nkem views herself as bold and vibrant

Right from the start, Temi Nkem made her personality clear. She described herself as vibrant, bold, and impossible to ignore, confidently stating that she embodied exactly what the reality show required.

5. Temi Nkem spends her free time golfing, walking, and eating

Away from the cameras, Temi Nkem's official hobbies reflect an interesting lifestyle. She listed eating, taking walks, and playing golf as her favourite ways to unwind.

6. Temi Nkem serves as a great listener

Despite her strong personality, the BBNaija Season 11 winner has a supportive side.

She highlighted her ability to lend a listening ear and dish out excellent advice as some of her hidden talents.

7. Temi Nkem embraces her egotistical side

Refusing to paint a perfect picture of herself, the BBN star openly admitted that she can be arrogant and egotistical.

She firmly stated that she does not shrink her personality to please anyone.

8. Temi Nkem survived multiple evictions to make the final nine

Out of the 24 housemates who started the competition, she weathered weekly eviction scares to reach the grand finale.

Temi Nkem ultimately stood alongside eight other top contenders: Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, and Tram.

9. Temi Nkem succeeds Imisi as the latest BBNaija champion

Temi Nkem's journey culminated in ultimate victory on Sunday, October 4, 2026, when she was declared the Season 11 winner, taking over the crown from the previous champion, Imisi.

10. Temi Nkem plans to conquer content creation and blogging

With her ₦160 million prize package, which includes ₦90 million in cash and a brand-new SUV, now secured, Temi Nkem plans to channel her newfound fame into a career in blogging and content creation.

10 key things to know about BBNaija Season 11 winner Temi Nkem. Photo: temiinkem

Source: Instagram

Araga, Abi reflect on BBNaija exit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that evicted BBNaija housemates Araga and Abi reflected on their experiences in the reality show, discussing relationships, personal growth and life after the house.

Araga said he did not find love because he is not a “lover boy” and described his experience as neutral, while highlighting his friendship with Timi.

Abi said the show helped her become bolder, despite being emotional and feeling challenged by other housemates over some of her comments.

Source: Legit.ng