A Nigerian woman identified as @tinaiji documented her relocation journey from Nigeria to Australia with her three children in a TikTok video

The journey included a seven-hour layover in Dubai before the family finally touched down in Australia to reunite with her husband

Viewers flooded the comments section, stunned by the sheer distance of the trip and the effort it took to manage three children across such a long journey

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing footage of the moment she packed up her life and relocated to Australia with her three children to reunite with her husband.

The TikTok creator documented the entire journey in a personal travel vlog, covering everything from her departure in Nigeria to touchdown in Australia.

A Nigerian woman who relocated to Australia mentions how long she spent on flight. Photo: @tinaiji

Source: TikTok

The video, captioned "From Nigeria to Australia," captured the family's experience across multiple stops, including the initial one-hour first flight, a gruelling seven-hour layover at Dubai Airport, and the emotional moment they finally arrived at their destination.

Long Journey Across Continents

On-screen captions guided viewers through each stage of the trip, from the departure terminal to the overnight flight in an airplane cabin, all the way through to the arrival terminal where the family was reunited with her husband. The captions "Finally touch down" and "Finally reunited with Daddy/hubby" played over footage that drew a wave of emotional responses online. An upbeat, celebratory song accompanied the vlog, adding to the joyful atmosphere of what was clearly a momentous occasion for the family.

The video struck a chord with many Nigerians who were struck not just by the emotional reunion but by the sheer scale of the journey, particularly the reality of managing three young children across such a long-haul international trip.

Watch the full relocation journey from Nigeria to Australia:

Nigerians React to the Australia Relocation Video

The comments section quickly filled up with viewers marvelling at how far Australia actually is and saluting the mother for managing the trip with her children in tow.

@Gee's Printz said:

"e be like say this Australia na the last country for this world"

@faithful Faith said:

"so Australia far like this"

@Kodak White said:

"Omo Australia na end of the world oh…see each flight hours"

@lilian_natural_VA said:

"madam you Over tried oh. to handle three minors in such a long distant journey. I travelled last two months with my three kids 10, 8 and 2 years plus, my eyes see my ear for talk"

Source: Legit.ng