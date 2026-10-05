The UK government published official guidance outlining the full home-buying process for England and Wales in 2026

Buyers in England and Wales must follow a seven-step process that covers mortgage decisions, property searches, and contract exchanges

The UK government noted that government affordable home ownership schemes may be available to help eligible buyers

The UK government has revealed that buying a home takes about five months on average, and the process can stretch even longer for buyers who are part of a chain involving multiple sellers and buyers.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website, applies to home purchases in England and Wales.

Buying a home in the UK can take around five months on average. Stock image of a house for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Clubfoto

Source: Getty Images

Different rules govern the process in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

7 steps to buying a home in the UK

According to the government, prospective homeowners in England and Wales must work through the following steps:

1. Decide how much you need to borrow, including checking eligibility for government affordable home ownership schemes. 2. Choose a mortgage lender.

3. Choose a property.

4. Make an offer on a property.

5. Exchange contracts — if the seller accepts the offer, they are responsible for drawing up a legal contract to transfer ownership.

6. Pay any applicable tax.

7. Arrange and pay for searches and surveys, and organise a removals company to help with the move.

UK: Key things buyers should note

The government was clear that an offer on a property carries no legal weight until contracts are formally exchanged. This means either party can walk away before that point without any legal consequence, making the exchange of contracts a critical milestone in the buying process.

The guidance also pointed out that buyers who are simultaneously selling a property should consult the separate government guide on selling a home, as that process runs alongside and can affect the timeline of a purchase.

For buyers who may struggle to afford a home outright, the government noted that financial assistance could be available through affordable home ownership schemes, which prospective buyers are encouraged to explore before approaching a mortgage lender.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had bought her second house in the UK three years after her relocation.

Lady celebrates buying house in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with Tier 2 visa had bought a house in the UK.

A Tier 2 Visa is the main immigration route for skilled workers who wish to enter the UK to take up employment, according to a UK website.

In a video by @datnaijagirll on TikTok, the lady shared how she had been saving to buy her house.

Source: Legit.ng