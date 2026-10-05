Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UK Explains How Long Buying a House in Britain Takes, Lists 7 Steps Buyers Should Follow
People

UK Explains How Long Buying a House in Britain Takes, Lists 7 Steps Buyers Should Follow

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • The UK government published official guidance outlining the full home-buying process for England and Wales in 2026
  • Buyers in England and Wales must follow a seven-step process that covers mortgage decisions, property searches, and contract exchanges
  • The UK government noted that government affordable home ownership schemes may be available to help eligible buyers

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

The UK government has revealed that buying a home takes about five months on average, and the process can stretch even longer for buyers who are part of a chain involving multiple sellers and buyers.

The guidance, published on the official UK government website, applies to home purchases in England and Wales.

UK home buying: 7 steps buyers should know before purchasing a property
Buying a home in the UK can take around five months on average. Stock image of a house for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Clubfoto
Source: Getty Images

Different rules govern the process in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

7 steps to buying a home in the UK

According to the government, prospective homeowners in England and Wales must work through the following steps:

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

1. Decide how much you need to borrow, including checking eligibility for government affordable home ownership schemes. 2. Choose a mortgage lender.

Read also

UK lists 4 conditions residents must meet before sponsoring family member to Britain

3. Choose a property.

4. Make an offer on a property.

5. Exchange contracts — if the seller accepts the offer, they are responsible for drawing up a legal contract to transfer ownership.

6. Pay any applicable tax.

7. Arrange and pay for searches and surveys, and organise a removals company to help with the move.

UK: Key things buyers should note

The government was clear that an offer on a property carries no legal weight until contracts are formally exchanged. This means either party can walk away before that point without any legal consequence, making the exchange of contracts a critical milestone in the buying process.

The guidance also pointed out that buyers who are simultaneously selling a property should consult the separate government guide on selling a home, as that process runs alongside and can affect the timeline of a purchase.

For buyers who may struggle to afford a home outright, the government noted that financial assistance could be available through affordable home ownership schemes, which prospective buyers are encouraged to explore before approaching a mortgage lender.

Read also

UK announces new penalties for employers hiring illegal workers, lists 3 major punishments

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had bought her second house in the UK three years after her relocation.

Lady celebrates buying house in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with Tier 2 visa had bought a house in the UK.

A Tier 2 Visa is the main immigration route for skilled workers who wish to enter the UK to take up employment, according to a UK website.

In a video by @datnaijagirll on TikTok, the lady shared how she had been saving to buy her house.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Canada Cindy oshodis Ballon d or rankings Jared leto Frsc