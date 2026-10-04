Nine members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly defected from the PDP to the APC, naming insecurity and welfare as key reasons

One of the defecting lawmakers said raising insecurity on the Assembly floor led to disagreements with Governor Dauda Lawal and their suspension

Despite joining the APC, the lawmakers alleged that party leaders conspired against them and denied them a fair hearing

Nine lawmakers in the Zamfara State House of Assembly have left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing frustration over the state's worsening security situation and what they called the government's insufficient attention to the welfare of ordinary residents.

Aliyu Ango Kagara, who represents Talata Mafara South Constituency, spoke on behalf of the group and explained that their falling-out with Governor Dauda Lawal began when they attempted to bring the issue of insecurity to the floor of the Assembly. According to Kagara, the governor took strong exception to those efforts, and the resulting tension eventually led to the lawmakers being suspended.

Defection did not resolve their grievances

Despite switching parties, Kagara said the move offered little relief. He alleged that certain leaders within the APC worked against the defecting lawmakers and shut them out of any meaningful dialogue, leaving their core concerns unaddressed.

The nine lawmakers who crossed to the APC are Aliyu Ango Kagara, representing Talata Mafara South; Muktar Nasir, known as Jikan Shehu, representing Kaura Namoda North; Faruk Dosara Musa, representing Maradun I; and Basiru Bello, representing Bungudu West.

Full list of defecting Zamfara lawmakers

The remaining five are Barrister Bashir A. Masama, representing Bukkuyum North; Ibrahim T. Tukur, representing Bakura; Nasiru Abdullahi, representing Maru North; Yusuf Muhammad Anka, representing Anka; and Rt. Hon. Bashar Aliyu, representing Gummi I.

Zamfara State has long grappled with serious security challenges, including persistent attacks by armed bandits that have displaced communities and disrupted livelihoods across the state. The defections add a fresh layer of political instability to a government already under pressure to restore order.

Source: Legit.ng