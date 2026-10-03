• Wicknell Chivayo's death on September 30, 2026 triggered a legal battle over his estate, with a Supreme Court divorce appeal removed from the roll

• His US$25 million estate valuation left many stunned, given his reputation for donating vehicles worth over N64bn and owning a Gulfstream jet

• Social media users raised sharp questions about the true source and scale of Chivayo's wealth after the estate figure surfaced

Wicknell Chivayo's death on September 30, 2026 has sparked a fierce legal dispute over his estate, while simultaneously triggering a wave of public disbelief about the scale of wealth the Zimbabwean businessman actually left behind.

According to The Herald Zimbabwe, Chivayo's multi-million-dollar estate remains in limbo following his passing. His death halted a Supreme Court appeal tied to a US$25 million matrimonial and asset division case brought by his ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda.

Wicknell Chivayo’s N32bn estate sparks fresh questions about his extraordinary wealth. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

His lawyer, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, confirmed the matter was formally removed from the court roll.

Chivayo's reported assets vs the US$25 million figure

The US$25 million figure at the heart of the dispute quickly drew more attention than the legal proceedings themselves.

During his lifetime, Chivayo was celebrated and criticised in equal measure for his extravagant public spending.

He reportedly donated vehicles valued at more than R800 million, flew in a private Gulfstream jet, owned three helicopters, seven Rolls-Royces, a Bentley, and a Maybach, and held properties in Cape Town, Eswatini, and England.

For many who had watched him spend on that scale, a reported estate value of around R416 million (approximately N32bn) did not add up.

See the viral X post below:

Social media reacts to the estate revelation

The mismatch between Chivayo's visible lifestyle and the reported figure drove pointed reactions online.

@pachanga_xl wrote:

"How does a man with a $25m net worth donate $50m worth of vehicles? What income allows a person sufficient money to give away $50m? How much tax was remitted on that income? Until we answer those questions we can't call ourselves a serious country."

@Mfulomkhulu2 said:

"You said he is a billionaire now he is now a mere 25 million fortune late sir."

@NathiJiba asked:

"Exactly what business in terms of products or services did Wicknell do? What was his source of revenue?"

@Funkyleroy wrote:

"Nonsense. Poppycock! Maybe it's true that Sir was just a distributor. Otherwise, how does a Gulfstream jet, 3 helicopters, 7 Rolls-Royces, a Bentley, a Maybach, a $5m house in Cape Town, a $2m in Eswatini, a $1m house in England and the Gletwyn house + cash in the bank be $25m only?"

@Tactico_24 added:

"But I was told he is a billionaire."

The questions raised online reflect a broader scepticism about how Chivayo accumulated and spent his fortune, and whether the reported estate value captures the full picture of what he owned at the time of his death.

Wicknell Chivayo’s N32bn luxury home leaves many curious about his fortune. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng