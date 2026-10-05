The UK government published specific guidance naming one country whose nationals cannot apply for a Skilled Worker visa

Afghanistan is the only country explicitly listed as ineligible under the UK's Skilled Worker visa entry clearance rules

The restriction appears directly on the UK's official immigration guidance, making it a formal policy exclusion

The United Kingdom has identified Afghanistan as the sole country whose nationals are barred from applying for entry clearance under its Skilled Worker visa category.

The restriction is stated plainly in official UK immigration guidance, which reads: "A person must not be applying for entry clearance as a Skilled Worker as a national or citizen of Afghanistan."

1 country whose citizens cannot apply for a UK Skilled Worker visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

UK Skilled Worker visa rules

The Skilled Worker visa is one of the UK's primary immigration routes, designed to allow employers to recruit workers from overseas to fill roles that meet specific skill and salary thresholds.

Nationals from most countries are permitted to apply for entry clearance under this route, making Afghanistan's explicit exclusion an unusual and notable distinction in the UK's immigration framework.

The guidance does not apply to Afghan nationals already residing in the UK who may be switching visa categories from within the country. The restriction specifically targets entry clearance applications, meaning those applying to enter the UK from abroad under the Skilled Worker route.

What Afghanistan nationals need to know

Afghan citizens seeking work opportunities in the United Kingdom through the standard Skilled Worker pathway face a formal barrier that nationals of other countries do not. The UK government has published this restriction on its official immigration pages, establishing it as binding policy rather than discretionary guidance.

No alternative skilled work route is specified within the same guidance as a substitute for affected applicants. Afghan nationals looking to understand their options under UK immigration law would need to review the full scope of available visa categories to determine whether any other pathway remains accessible to them.

UK lists dependants skilled workers can bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government listed the family members who can join Skilled Worker visa holders in Britain as dependants.

The rules state that partners and children can qualify, subject to specific financial requirements and other conditions.

Source: Legit.ng