The Omani government published the conditions a foreign wife must satisfy before she can apply for Omani citizenship

The key conditions include a minimum of 10 years of continuous legal residence in Oman with her Omani husband

Foreign wives must also declare in writing their intention to give up their original nationality before the application is considered

The Omani government has published the full list of conditions that foreign women married to Omani citizens must satisfy before they can be granted Omani citizenship.

The requirements were outlined on the official Oman government services portal, which provides a dedicated service for wives of Omani citizens seeking to apply for nationality.

Oman lists seven requirements for foreign wives seeking citizenship through marriage. Photo credit: Europa Press News, Grebeshkovmaxim

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Conditions for citizenship in Oman for foreign wives

According to the government, a foreign wife must meet all of the following conditions to be eligible:

1. Her marriage must have received prior approval from the Ministry. This condition does not apply to women whose marriage took place before their husband acquired Omani citizenship.

2. She must have at least one child with her Omani husband.

3. She must have been legally married to her Omani husband and lived with him in Oman continuously for no fewer than 10 years. An absence of up to 60 days within any single year does not break the continuity of her residence.

4. She must be able to speak Arabic proficiently.

5. She must be of good character and conduct.

6. She must not have a prior conviction for a felony or any offence involving moral failing or dishonesty, unless she has since been formally rehabilitated.

7. She must submit a written declaration of her intention to renounce the nationality of her country of origin, along with evidence that her home country's laws permit her to do so.

Oman citizenship: Marriage approval requirement

The requirement for prior ministerial approval of the marriage is a key condition, though the government carved out an exemption for women whose unions predate their husband's own naturalisation as an Omani citizen.

This means women in longer-standing marriages will not be disqualified purely based on that requirement.

The 10-year continuous residence rule is among the most demanding conditions on the list, though the allowance of up to 60 days' absence per year provides some flexibility for women who travel temporarily.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Oman had published seven requirements for foreign husbands seeking its citizenship.

Requirements for Omani citizenship for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Omani government had shared seven requirements for foreigners applying for its citizenship.

The Omani government published the full criteria on its official portal, outlining seven specific conditions that applicants must meet.

The 20-year continuous residency requirement is among the most demanding conditions, as applicants must also ensure they do not spend more than 60 days outside Oman in any single year throughout that period.

Source: Legit.ng