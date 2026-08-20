Governor Ademola Adeleke prostrated before his elder brother, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, right after receiving his INEC certificate of return

Media personality Dele Momodu shared the video on August 19, capturing a private family moment steeped in Yoruba tradition

The clip drew widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians commenting on the brothers' bond and cultural values on display

A quiet, family moment involving Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke and his elder brother, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, has captured widespread attention online after a video of the exchange began circulating on social media.

In the clip, shared by veteran media personality Dele Momodu on August 19, Governor Adeleke is seen going fully to the ground before Dr Adedeji Adeleke, the billionaire businessman widely known as the father of Afrobeats heavyweight Davido.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke shares an emotional moment with his elder brother Adedeji Adeleke after receiving his Certificate of Return. Photo: aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The prostration came shortly after the governor signed and collected his certificate of return from INEC, following his victory in the August 15 gubernatorial election in Osun state after defeating the APC candidate.

The gesture, a deeply rooted expression of reverence in Yoruba culture, appeared to be the governor's way of showing gratitude for his elder brother's support throughout the campaign and election period.

Davido's father responded by placing his hand on the governor and offering prayers for both him and his incoming administration.

The footage, described as a private and unscripted scene, shows family members standing nearby as the moment quietly unfolds.

Governor Adeleke remains on the ground throughout the blessing, in what many online observers described as a striking show of humility despite holding one of the highest offices in the state.

Watch the Heartwarming moment between Davido’s father and Governor Adeleke that left people talking below:

Nigerians react to the Adeleke brothers' bond

The video drew a broad wave of reactions from Nigerians who were moved by the sincerity of the exchange. Many praised the moment as a reflection of genuine family values and cultural integrity.

@TruthB4Canticle commented:

"I have so much admiration for the person of Dr. Adedeji Adeleke."

@Uzochukwukwalu2 wrote:

"Surely their parents will be happy wherever they are."

@BabaFunre shared:

"You see honor for here. Hmmmmm. I don't joke with honor."

@bigchxpo noted:

"Is this to be admired or frowned at? To be seen from a place of honor and respect or a place of no aura and no personal respect for your office?? I choose to admire this."

@mmmproff said:

"This governor no just get trouble at all... He is just playing around anyhow he likes."

@ayodeji2000ng wrote:

"Omoluabi trait. Thank you Mr governor for not allowing the transient of power to cloud your sense of gratitude both to the Almighty God and man."

@femi_eastwood added:

"So happy for Governor Adeleke. Guess the next best time to give back to the people of Osun across board is NOW. I look forward to seeing unprecedented milestones in the agrarian economy of Osun. E ku ise takun-takun naa Sir! Imole Babaaaa!"

Ademola Adeleke and his elder brother, Davido's father, share a traditional Yoruba family moment after the Osun governor receives his Certificate of Return. Photo: aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

Davido denies Governor Adeleke attack report

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido dismissed viral reports claiming gunmen attacked Governor Ademola Adeleke’s convoy in Osogbo.

The singer clarified that the incident was a separate fight outside the palace and had nothing to do with the governor or his entourage.

Davido’s clarification sought to reassure the public that Adeleke was safe amid the reports.

Source: Legit.ng