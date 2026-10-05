Oman's Royal Oman Police outlined the requirements all expatriates must fulfil to secure a residence card in the country

Foreigners living in Oman have a strict 30-day window from their date of entry to begin the residence card process

The application requires several key documents, including an original passport and a completed Manpower form after a medical examination

Oman has set out clear conditions that all foreign nationals living in the country must satisfy in order to obtain a residence card, according to information published by the Royal Oman Police.

The Royal Oman Police oversees the issuance of residence cards for expatriates in the country, and the process reflects Oman's broader effort to maintain a structured and regulated residency system for its substantial foreign workforce.

Oman mentions 3 conditions for foreigners to obtain residence card. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for foreigners to get residence card

1. Every expatriate residing in Oman is required to secure a residence card within 30 days of entering the country.

2. The process is not one that can be handled remotely or through a representative — applicants must present themselves in person at the relevant authority to complete the procedure.

3. Submission of the required documents

Documents and steps required for Oman residence card

Several documents are needed to complete a first-time residence card application. Applicants must bring a completed application form for a new residence card, their original passport, and both the original and copies of the Manpower form, which must be obtained after undergoing a medical examination.

Those employed in a government position are also required to submit a letter from their employer confirming that employment.

Once an applicant arrives with the necessary paperwork, a registrar reviews the application to confirm that all conditions have been met. Upon successful verification, the applicant then collects their residence card directly.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng