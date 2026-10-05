Oman launched a Golden Residency programme targeting foreign business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors

The programme lists six categories of eligibility, ranging from property ownership to employing Omani nationals

Oman also listed the benefits, pitching the scheme as part of its broader Vision 2040 economic diversification plan

Oman has opened a pathway for foreign nationals to obtain long-term residency through its Golden Residency programme, targeting investors, business owners, and entrepreneurs who meet at least one of six specified conditions.

The programme, listed on the official Oman residency portal, outlines exactly who qualifies and what the country is offering in return for sustained investment.

Oman lists 6 conditions must meet to qualify for Golden Residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Oman's Golden Residency?

According to the official portal, an applicant may be eligible if they meet the following:

1. Start or invest in a business

2. Own property within designated tourism zones

3. Purchase government bonds or shares listed on Oman's stock market.

4. Hold a qualifying fixed-term bank deposit.

5. Employ 50 or more Omani nationals.

6. Receive a nomination from an already-invested company.

The conditions are structured to attract capital and job creation rather than passive residents, with a clear emphasis on economic contribution to the country.

What Oman is offering investors

Oman is positioning itself as a serious destination for global business by highlighting several competitive advantages alongside the residency offer.

The country sits at the intersection of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with a 3,165-kilometre coastline giving access to the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean. Officials describe this geography as making Oman a natural hub for trade, logistics, and maritime commerce.

On the financial side, the Omani rial ranks as the third strongest currency in the world and is pegged to the US dollar, which the government says provides a stable environment for long-term investment. Oman's political neutrality and low-risk profile are also cited as draws for foreign capital.

The broader economic framework underpinning the Golden Residency is Oman Vision 2040, the country's national development plan centred on sustainable growth, economic diversification, and innovation. Business-friendly infrastructure, streamlined registration processes, and competitive operating costs are also part of the pitch to prospective residents.

Cultural factors round out the offer, with the government highlighting Oman's heritage and quality of life as attractive not just for investors but for their families relocating alongside them.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng