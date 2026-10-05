AMAC Takes Fresh Action to Protect Women, Girls in Abuja

The Abuja Municipal Area Council launched an emergency intervention helpline for victims of abuse across its 12 wards

Loveth Izekor, special adviser on women's affairs, announced the helpline at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday

AMAC mobilised traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community coordinators to help break the culture of silence around abuse

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has launched a dedicated emergency helpline to support victims of violence and abuse in the Federal Capital Territory, giving residents a direct line to security, legal, healthcare, and counselling services.

Loveth Izekor, special adviser on women's affairs to AMAC chairman Christopher Maikalangu, made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, July 26, 2026.

AMAC calls on community leaders to help break the silence around abuse across its 12 wards. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Izekor said the helpline would operate as a confidential channel through which residents could report cases of abuse, request urgent intervention, and receive referrals to the appropriate support agencies, The Cable reported.

Agencies behind the initiative

The intervention brings together several government and civil society bodies, including the Nigeria Police Force gender desk, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafflcking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), healthcare providers, traditional institutions, religious organisations, and media partners.

Izekor said the council would carry the campaign directly to markets, households, and communities across AMAC's 12 wards, covering different forms of abuse, women's rights, and available protection channels.

She described the effort as a move beyond awareness into practical action, building on the AMAC Women 5-point Voice that Maikalangu introduced during the launch of the LADDER initiative on September 16.

Community leaders called to Act

Izekor urged traditional rulers, royal queens, religious leaders, and ward coordinators to take an active role in identifying abuse and encouraging victims and witnesses to come forward.

"Protecting women and girls is not the responsibility of government alone. It is the responsibility of all of us," she said.

She called on residents to save and share the emergency contact number within their communities, warning against looking away when abuse occurs.

"If you see abuse, do not look away. If you know someone in danger, do not remain silent. If a woman or child needs help, help them find help," she said.

Izekor also addressed victims directly, urging them not to suffer in silence.

"You are valuable. Your dignity matters. Your safety matters. You are not alone. Do not suffer in silence. Break the silence. Call for help. Unite to protect," she said.

The council said it remains committed to the safety and well-being of women and girls across the FCT.

3000 trained on GBV

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 3,200 Nigerian men have been trained and certified as feminist allies under the Male Feminists Network (MFN) project.

The Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development said the initiative is part of efforts to curb gender-based violence (GBV) and promote gender equality across the country.

Source: Legit.ng