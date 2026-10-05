An old interview of Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye discussing her stance on cinema releases resurfaced online on Sunday, October 4

Ademoye cited discouraging box office numbers and the exit of streaming platforms as key reasons behind her decision

The video came back to public attention after her movie My 30th Wedding crossed 10 million YouTube views in just 3 days

A resurfaced interview of Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has reignited conversation around her future in cinema, as fans push for her to take the next step following a remarkable streaming milestone.

The clip, which circulated online on Sunday, October 4, showed Ademoye speaking candidly during a sit-down podcast segment titled Off the Top with VJ, where she laid out her thinking on cinema, Netflix, and YouTube releases with striking honesty.

Fans and supporters call on Bimbo Ademoye to release cinema movie. Credit: bimboademoye.

Source: Instagram

Ademoye on the numbers behind Cinema releases

In the interview, Ademoye said she admires industry heavyweights like Funke Akindele, describing her as "the queen of marketing," and revealed that their success influenced how she approaches promoting her own work. However, when it comes to taking a film to the big screen, she is not in a rush.

She pointed to the financial mathematics of cinema as her biggest concern, noting that a film produced for 150 million naira typically needs to gross around 500 million just to recover costs, with profits even harder to come by.

"I don't think anybody in the past year has made money back, at least their capital. Talk more of profits," she said.

Ademoye also raised the issue of major streaming services pulling back from the Nigerian market, saying the exit of platforms left filmmakers with fewer viable distribution options.

Bimbo Ademoye's new movie My 30th Wedding hit major milestone on YouTube. Credit: bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

My 30th Wedding breaks YouTube records

The clip resurfaced in the middle of a wave of excitement around Ademoye's latest project. Her film My 30th Wedding crossed 10 million views on YouTube within three days of release, sparking widespread calls from fans for her to consider a cinema debut.

Watch Bimbo Ademoye's full interview on cinema and streaming below:

The groundswell of support was loud on Twitter, with several users urging her to leverage the momentum.

@MissRozapepper wrote:

"Bimbo Ademoye needs to go to Netflix or the Cinema for her next movie. 11 million views in 48hrs is absolutely incredible 🥹🔥"

@joesteve__ said:

"Bimbo Ademoye should start heading towards cinema and retire these two"

@deyola_a added:

"Bimbo Ademoye got 1 million views in 4 hours. Love it so much for her. I guess it time to go to the Cinema. Rooting for her❤️"

Timini pens birthday note for Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Timini Egbuson left social media buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her.

Source: Legit.ng