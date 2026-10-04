Public affairs analyst Comrade Usman Okai Austin praised DSS Director-General Oluwatosin Ajayi for transforming the agency since taking over

Okai pointed to improvements in covert operations, inter-agency cooperation, and the use of modern technology under Ajayi's watch

The analyst urged Ajayi to continue keeping the DSS out of politics and focused on intelligence-driven national security work

Abuja, FCT - A public affairs analyst has described the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, as the most professional security chief to have led Nigeria's secret service, citing a series of operational and institutional changes under his tenure.

Comrade Usman Okai Austin made the remarks in a statement issued in Abuja, crediting Ajayi with steering the DSS away from public confrontations towards a quieter, intelligence-first approach to managing security threats.

DSS Director-General Oluwatosin Ajayi has been praised by analyst Usman Okai Austin for changes at the agency. Photo credit: @DejiAdesogan

Source: Twitter

How Ajayi Has Changed the DSS - Activist

Okai said the agency has made notable gains in several areas since Ajayi took charge. These include a greater emphasis on covert operations designed to neutralise threats before they escalate into public crises, stronger collaboration with the military, the Nigeria Police Force, and international security partners on cross-border threats, and the adoption of modern technology to counter digital threats and attacks on critical infrastructure.

"Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi stands out as a thoroughbred professional security strategist," Okai said. "Under his leadership, the DSS is rebuilding public trust by prioritising intelligence gathering, operational discretion, and respect for the rule of law."

The analyst also noted improvements in staff welfare, officer training, and a complete halt to what he described as arbitrary arrests and detentions, moves he said have earned the DSS chief recognition both within Nigeria and internationally.

Keeping Politics Out of the DSS

Okai argued that effective security management depends on experienced insiders rather than political appointees unfamiliar with how intelligence agencies operate. He pointed to Ajayi's career trajectory as evidence of that principle in practice.

"Ajayi rose through the ranks, and that background shows in his leadership," Okai said. "He has kept the agency out of politics and restored its standing as an elite intelligence body focused entirely on national security."

He called on Ajayi to sustain the current approach, saying a disciplined, low-profile intelligence service remains Nigeria's strongest defence against internal security threats.

DSS DG Issues New Directive to Operatives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the DSS DG told operatives of the agency to stop making arrests in civil matters, saying force has no place in such disputes.

Ajayi made the declaration during a media interview on Thursday, September 3, framing the directive as part of a broader effort to strengthen the agency's commitment to the rule of law and improve its human rights record.

Since taking office, Ajayi said he has pushed reforms in five broad areas: law enforcement, inter-agency collaboration, accountability, human rights, and administrative improvements meant to boost operational efficiency.

Source: Legit.ng