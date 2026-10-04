Lagos’ 2026 Fashion Career Fair will connect more than 500 fashion workers with over 100 businesses on October 22–23

Virtual workshops, employer discussions and speed interviews will help candidates prepare for fashion industry roles

Free jobseeker access includes interviews and career clinics, but attending does not guarantee employment

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

More than 500 fashion workers are expected to connect with over 100 businesses at the 2026 Fashion Career Fair in Lagos, opening opportunities for trained candidates to meet potential employers.

Organised by Obsidian Advisory Africa, the fifth edition will take place on October 22 and 23, combining a virtual summit with physical recruitment activities.

Nigerian fashion designers get a fresh opportunity to meet 100 recruiters. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The initiative aims to tackle a familiar challenge for workers and businesses: turning skills training into employment while helping employers find candidates suited to available roles. Recruitment, career development and industry connections will drive the two-day programme.

Matching fashion skills with jobs

At the centre of the fair is Obsidian’s Sprint Recruitment Programme, designed to prepare 500 talents for roles across the fashion industry.

Participants will be matched with businesses according to their skills and employers’ requirements, giving recruitment discussions a clearer focus before candidates arrive.

Damilola Ademilokun, founder and chief executive officer of Obsidian Advisory Africa, said the approach seeks to close the gap between acquiring skills and securing work.

According to her, preparing candidates for roles businesses actually need should also give employers a better understanding of the talent available. The aim is to make the fair a practical route into employment, beyond exchanging contacts, BusinessDay reports.

Virtual summit opens nationwide access

Activities begin on October 22 with a virtual Talent Summit, allowing participants across Nigeria to join conversations about careers and opportunities in fashion.

The programme will feature insights from employers, human resources leaders and industry professionals on sought-after skills, recruitment difficulties and career development.

Participants can also attend practical workshops covering professional visibility and how fashion businesses operate. A closing briefing will explain what to expect at the physical fair and how to prepare for employer engagements.

On October 23, activities move to Lagos for the Fashion Employer Town Hall and career fair. The town hall will bring businesses and stakeholders together to discuss workforce challenges, skills shortages and recruitment needs.

Interviews and career support in Lagos

The physical event is scheduled for the J.K. Randle Centre in Onikan, Lagos, with speed interviews beginning at noon.

Candidates will have ten-minute sessions with recruiting employers. Sprint Recruitment Programme graduates are allocated confirmed interview slots, while other participants can access available slots on a first-come, first-served basis.

Career clinics will offer individual CV, LinkedIn and portfolio reviews, alongside opportunities to meet employers and mentors.

Attendance is free for jobseekers, graduates, freelancers and creatives, and completing the training programme is not compulsory for entry. The optional programme carries a ₦10,000 fee, while the hiring-partner package for businesses costs ₦50,000.

Organisers advise candidates to attend with their CVs or portfolios. Although employers are expected to interview applicants and make offers, participation does not guarantee a job.

Building stronger employment connections

Obsidian describes itself as a workforce development firm connecting talent with employment and business opportunities.

Small business owners to meet 100 entrepreneurs at the Lagos fashion fair. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The company says it has worked with organisations including the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Jobberman, Mastercard Foundation, GIZ and Ethnocentrique on workforce programmes.

This year’s fair extends that focus through direct engagement between candidates and businesses seeking staff, The Sun reports.

BOI launches digital portal to simplify loan access

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) has launched a new digital platform called MyBOI, which allows Nigerian businesses to apply for financing, complete onboarding and monitor their loan applications from start to finish without visiting a branch.

The bank described the portal as a central part of its Credit Process Re-engineering and Automation Initiative, built to tackle longstanding problems in its financing process, including manual paperwork, multiple customer touchpoints and slow turnaround times that left applicants with little visibility into where their applications stood.

Source: Legit.ng