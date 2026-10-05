Abdulrahman Raji, a Kwara State University Biochemistry graduate, secured a Mastercard Foundation Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford

Raji's path to Oxford ran through years of unpaid volunteer work, a research assistant role in Ogbomoso, and his NYSC posting in Ibadan

The young scholar credited mentors and supervisors at every stage of his journey for making his Oxford admission possible

Abdulrahman Raji, a Biochemistry graduate of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, is heading to one of the world's most prestigious universities after earning a Mastercard Foundation Scholarship to pursue an MSc in Pharmacology at the University of Oxford, where he will be a member of Kellogg College.

Raji shared the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, tracing the winding path that led him from a public university in Kwara State to one of Britain's oldest institutions.

KWASU graduate wins Mastercard scholarship to Oxford and shares his journey. Photo: LinkedIn/ Abdulrahman Raji

Source: Getty Images

From unpaid volunteer to Oxford scholar

What stands out in Raji's story is not a single breakthrough moment but a series of deliberate, often uncompensated steps taken over several years. While still an undergraduate at KWASU, he began volunteering without any particular strategy in mind. As he described it, he was simply drawn to helping people and contributing where he could.

After completing his Biochemistry degree, he joined Eagles' Research Laboratory in Ogbomoso as an unpaid volunteer research assistant, working under the mentorship of Dr Olufunto Adeleye. The role offered no salary but gave him exposure to a different dimension of scientific inquiry, along with access to people willing to invest their time and knowledge in him.

He then served during his NYSC year at African Biosciences Ltd in Ibadan, where he continued building his skills. The Mastercard Foundation Scholarship, facilitated through the Africa Oxford Initiative Mentorship, ultimately made his Oxford admission a reality.

In his LinkedIn post, Raji was deliberate in sharing credit widely. "I did not do this alone," he wrote, acknowledging mentors, supervisors, and researchers who corrected him, challenged his thinking, and believed in him during years when he was still finding his footing.

Reactions to Raji's Oxford University scholarship

The announcement drew warm responses from colleagues, mentors, and his alma mater.

Aideyan Blessing said:

"Congratulations, this your post came to me at the right time. I also volunteer alot and this is a re-affirmation that i'm getting somewhere with all the skills i'm gathering."

Adedoyin Towoju said:

"Congratulations, Abdulrahman! As the Coordinator, Alumni Relations, Kwara State University, I am particularly delighted to see one of our own continue to make us proud on the global stage. Your journey from volunteering and serving others at KWASU, through research and continuous self-development, to the University of Oxford is a powerful testament to the impact of service, mentorship, perseverance and the opportunities that education can create."

Olufunto Adeleye said:

"Congratulations dear Abdulrahman Raji, I am so proud of you and I am happy we Eagles' Research Laboratory are part of the journey. I wish you all the very best in the new land. Keep making us proud."

Raji noted that his full story, covering the rejections, transitions, and people behind each stage of the journey, is something he plans to tell in detail in the weeks ahead.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng