Full List: Top Federal University Announces Promotion of Over 10 Academic Staff to Professor
- The University of Ilorin announced the promotion of 13 academic staff members to the rank of Professor across multiple faculties
- The new professors span departments including Pharmacology, Epidemiology, Behavioural Sciences, and Education Management
- The promotions cover both science and education disciplines, reflecting a broad push to strengthen Unilorin's academic capacity
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The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has promoted 13 members of its academic staff to the rank of full Professor, covering a wide range of disciplines from health sciences to education.
The promotions span at least five departments, with the Faculty of Education accounting for the largest share of the new appointments.
New professors across health and science departments
In the medical and science fields, four lecturers received promotions.
- Dr. Mary O. Ologe — Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
- Dr. Hafsat A. Ameen — Department of Epidemiology and Community Health
- Dr. Oluwabunmi I. N. Buhari — Department of Behavioural Sciences
- Dr. S. T. Abdullahi — Department of Pharmaceutical and Medical Chemistry
Education faculty records highest number of promotions
The Faculty of Education produced the most new professors in this round.
5. Dr. A. Saidu — Department of Arts Education
6. Dr. Aminat A. Odebode — Department of Counsellor Education
7. Dr. Falilat A. Okesina — Department of Counsellor Education
8. Dr. A. T. Muritala — Department of Education Management
9. Dr. A. A. Lawal — Department of Education Management
10. Dr. A. A. Atolagbe — Department of Education Management
11. Dr. O. J. Ojo — Department of Education Management
12. Dr. A. A. Tijani — Department of Education Management
13. Dr. A. M. Akanmu — Department of Science Education
The promotions bring the total number of newly elevated professors at the institution to 13, reinforcing Unilorin's standing as one of Nigeria's major research and teaching universities.
Tinubu gives appointment to popular scholar
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) historian Professor Emmanuel Olukemi Rotimi was appointed to the Policy Advisory Committee of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, bringing one of Nigeria's leading scholars of police history directly into the country's ongoing security reform process.
Rotimi, who teaches in OAU's Department of History in Ile-Ife, specialises in Nigeria's colonial and postcolonial history, with a particular focus on the origins and development of policing in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
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