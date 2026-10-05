The University of Ilorin announced the promotion of 13 academic staff members to the rank of Professor across multiple faculties

The new professors span departments including Pharmacology, Epidemiology, Behavioural Sciences, and Education Management

The promotions cover both science and education disciplines, reflecting a broad push to strengthen Unilorin's academic capacity

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has promoted 13 members of its academic staff to the rank of full Professor, covering a wide range of disciplines from health sciences to education.

The promotions span at least five departments, with the Faculty of Education accounting for the largest share of the new appointments.

Unilorin elevates 13 academic staff to full professor across multiple disciplines. Photo credit: UNILORIN

Source: Facebook

New professors across health and science departments

In the medical and science fields, four lecturers received promotions.

Dr. Mary O. Ologe — Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Dr. Hafsat A. Ameen — Department of Epidemiology and Community Health Dr. Oluwabunmi I. N. Buhari — Department of Behavioural Sciences Dr. S. T. Abdullahi — Department of Pharmaceutical and Medical Chemistry

Education faculty records highest number of promotions

The Faculty of Education produced the most new professors in this round.

5. Dr. A. Saidu — Department of Arts Education

6. Dr. Aminat A. Odebode — Department of Counsellor Education

7. Dr. Falilat A. Okesina — Department of Counsellor Education

8. Dr. A. T. Muritala — Department of Education Management

9. Dr. A. A. Lawal — Department of Education Management

10. Dr. A. A. Atolagbe — Department of Education Management

11. Dr. O. J. Ojo — Department of Education Management

12. Dr. A. A. Tijani — Department of Education Management

13. Dr. A. M. Akanmu — Department of Science Education

The promotions bring the total number of newly elevated professors at the institution to 13, reinforcing Unilorin's standing as one of Nigeria's major research and teaching universities.

Tinubu gives appointment to popular scholar

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) historian Professor Emmanuel Olukemi Rotimi was appointed to the Policy Advisory Committee of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, bringing one of Nigeria's leading scholars of police history directly into the country's ongoing security reform process.

Rotimi, who teaches in OAU's Department of History in Ile-Ife, specialises in Nigeria's colonial and postcolonial history, with a particular focus on the origins and development of policing in the country.

Source: Legit.ng