A video of Davido bragging to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike about defeating the APC single-handedly during a visit to Abuja has gone viral

Wike fired back with a sharp, sarcastic response that stopped the singer in his tracks

Davido's dramatic change of tune after Wike's reply has got Nigerians talking online

A video capturing a hilarious moment between singer Davido and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is trending online.

The clip showed Davido accompanying his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, to Wike's residence in Abuja following Adeleke's re-election victory.

Davido bragged to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike about defeating the APC single-handedly. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

In the celebratory mood of the visit, the singer began boasting to Wike that he was personally responsible for defeating the APC at the polls.

Adeleke had secured another term after beating APC's Bola Oyebamiji at the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Wike's Savage Response

Rather than play along, Wike responded with characteristic sharpness, suggesting in a deadpan tone that he could take back the Certificate of Return from Adeleke if Davido was going to carry on like that.

The threat, however tongue-in-cheek, landed immediately. Davido's bravado evaporated on the spot.

The singer dropped to his knees in a full prostration before the minister, shouting "Ah abeg oo!" in a frantic attempt to walk his comments back.

Watch the X video of the moment Davido prostrated before Wike here:

Reactions trail Davido's encounter with Wike

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@VicTooSoft stated:

"Na Davido dey give u life the food on ur table na ds davido dey provide am for u the clothes u wear na Davido do am he is the air that's u breath in nd breathe out didirin anytime u looking for engagement Davido hungry fan base Ebina ur wiz sick cn give u such engagement na"

@Chibubani noted:

"I keep saying it, Nigerians place their emotions a lot into politics… meanwhile after all said and done these bn politicians eat and Dine together. Vote for your love and passion for a better Nation gaskia"

Davido's dramatic change of tune after Wike's reply has got Nigerians talking online. Photos: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Adeleke's children celebrate Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Adeleke family celebrated Davido after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.

Source: Legit.ng