Late Wicknell Chivayo’s Recording on Rituals to Get Rich Sent to Self-Proclaimed Prophet
- An audio recording purportedly featuring late Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo surfaced online after his death in a helicopter crash near Marondera
- In the alleged recording, Chivayo discussed plans for a ritual at Lake Kariba with self-styled prophet Madzibaba David
- The prophet linked to leaking the audio was later arrested in Goromonzi and faces serious criminal charges
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A voice recording allegedly featuring the late Zimbabwean tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has gone viral, days after his death in a helicopter crash near Marondera last Wednesday.
The audio is purportedly addressed to self-styled prophet David Gozho, widely known as Madzibaba David, and has sparked widespread attention across social media.
In the recording, Chivayo can reportedly be heard expressing gratitude to the prophet before asking about his availability to perform what he described as one final ritual at Lake Kariba.
The planned ceremony allegedly involved submerging a clay pot containing ritual objects into the depths of the lake.
Chivayo's Alleged Promise to the Prophet
Beyond the ritual discussion, Chivayo allegedly offered Madzibaba David, a preacher affiliated with the Johane Masowe eChishanu church, a vehicle as a reward once his business interests began yielding returns.
He is reported to have followed through on that commitment, gifting the prophet a brand new Toyota Fortuner and a bus.
Prophet arrested after audio surfaces
Madzibaba David, suspected of being responsible for circulating the recording, was arrested on Sunday in Goromonzi.
According to law enforcement sources, he faces charges of armed robbery in connection with a separate case involving an EcoCash agent who allegedly lost USD 12,000. Gozho was expected to appear before a regional court in Marondera on Monday.
The emergence of the audio has reignited public debate about the late Chivayo's business methods and personal beliefs, with many Zimbabweans questioning the circumstances surrounding both the recording and his untimely death.
Wicknell Chivayo: Late billionaire's family announces no public viewing of remains, gives sad reason
Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.
The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."
She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.