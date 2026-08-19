Tunde Perry, a close ally of dancer Poco Lee, publicly defended him following reports of an arrest in the United Kingdom over assault allegations

Key details of the reported UK arrest remain unverified, with no official statement from any police force, court, or prosecutorial body confirming the claim

A Nigerian-born Texas-based rapper, Ms Jorji, separately accused Poco Lee of attempting to assault her and her girlfriend about two years ago

A friend and ally of popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has spoken out in his defence following reports that the entertainer was arrested in the United Kingdom over assault allegations.

Tunde Perry addressed the reports in a video shared on his social media page, dismissing the claims outright.

According to Perry, the allegations do not align with the character of the man he knows personally.

"It's not possible. He can't do it (assault anyone), I know him very well," Perry said in the video.

Tunde Perry defends Poco Lee following reports of an arrest in the United Kingdom over assault allegations. Photos: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

UK Arrest Reports Remain Unverified

Despite the widespread circulation of the arrest story, critical details have yet to be established.

The identity of the alleged victim, the exact circumstances surrounding the allegation, and whether any formal charges have been filed all remain unclear.

No UK police force, court, or prosecutorial body has issued any official statement confirming that an arrest took place, meaning the reports should currently be treated as unverified.

As the UK arrest story gained traction online, a Nigerian-born rapper based in Texas who performs under the name Ms Jorji came forward with her own separate accusations against Poco Lee.

Watch the X video of Tunde Perry defending Poco Lee here:

Reactions trail Tunde Perry's video

Legit.ng compiled comments from social media users below:

@johnson_ogwu stated:

"UK no be nigeria pray make evidence de say him no do am ,wetin footballers de pass through on a steady"

@Moyoorr shared:

"Who be this one naaaaaa What do you mean by he can’t do it??? Human??? In 2026??? Stop joking, anyone can do anything"

Ms Jorji, separately accused Poco Lee of attempting to assault her and her girlfriend about two years ago. Photos: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng