Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez broke his silence on his feud with Odumodublvck, revealing a woman was at the centre of their fallout

Blaqbonez disclosed he had no idea the woman he was "close" with was also in a relationship with Odumodublvck

The situation escalated after Odumodublvck contacted Blaqbonez directly and demanded answers about his history with the woman

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has finally addressed the origins of his widely discussed feud with fellow rapper Odumodublvck, and the story leads back to a woman they both had a connection with at the same time.

Speaking on the Nevon Podcast, Blaqbonez explained that he was in what he described as a "friends with benefits" situation with a woman, without knowing she was simultaneously in a relationship with Odumodublvck.

Blaqbonez spills the story behind his bitter feud with Odumodublvck. Credit: @blaqbonez, @Odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

"I can't say we were dating or anything. It wasn't official, but like, the best term to describe it would be like friends with benefits, right? Because we kind of like, were friends and we were intimatte," Blaqbonez said.

How the Fallout Unfolded

According to Blaqbonez, things came to a head when the woman reached out to end their connection.

He felt the message was performative, as though she was trying to suggest he was the one clinging on. Curious, he asked her directly who she was seeing, and that was when her relationship with Odumodublvck came to light.

Blaqbonez said he immediately chose to step back, telling her: "You guys won't hear from me again. I will respect everything that you guys have. Peace."

He thought that would be the end of it. Shortly after, however, Odumodublvck reached out and asked whether he had previously been intimatee with the woman. Blaqbonez said he declined to give a direct answer, not wanting to destabilise their relationship.

"I don't know what she told you, so I can't answer this question and affect anything that you guys have," he told Odumodublvck.

Blaqbonez makes fresh revelations about his feud with Odumodublvck. Credit: @blaqnonez

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck's Response

Odumodublvck reportedly did not take that answer well. According to Blaqbonez, the response was blunt:

"Then we are enemies since you are not telling me. Peace out, bro."

Blaqbonez added that he also tried to find out when their relationship started, reasoning that if the woman had already ended things with him before she began dating Odumodublvck, there would be no real grievance.

He claimed Odumodublvck refused to share that detail, which only deepened the tension between them.

The revelation sheds light on a beef that had played out publicly between two of Nigeria's most prominent rappers, with both artists previously exchanging pointed remarks in interviews and on social media.

Watch Blaqbonez's interview that has since gone viral:

Odumodu warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”.

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centred packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng